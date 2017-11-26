Ivanka Trump Exit Strategy Rumors: A Second Scenario Leaks Over How She’d Return To New York

Rumors surrounding Ivanka Trump’s possible exit strategy from Washington D.C. have hit the headlines hard in recent weeks. She and her husband, Jared Kushner, were allegedly unsatisfied at how their roles at the White House were having little to no positive impact on the Trump administration. Vanity Fair wrote last week that three people who’ve spoken to President Donald Trump say that he’s “advocated” for his daughter and son-in-law to leave Washington and return to New York. The reason given was due to negative media attention and Trump’s alleged dissatisfaction with Kushner as his senior adviser.

An in-depth report by the New York Times published Saturday added to the speculations that the couple may leave Washington when it wrote that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted to get rid of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Kelly denied to the news site that he was “contemplating” ousting the power couple.

One section of the Times article leaked that one scenario for Ivanka returning to New York would be a U.N. ambassadorship; the perceived thinking behind that would be Ivanka replacing current ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki R. Haley, who would then replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The report did add that aides to the president said they never heard that “discussed internally,” and that Haley will stay put as the ambassador.

Another scenario for the pair’s exit from Washington was revealed in an October report by Axios, which indicated the president would say his daughter paid too high a price for her role and that she and Jared need to go back to their lives in New York. Trump has already expressed that life for his daughter was so much easier in New York.

Sources told Vanity Fair that President Trump isn’t happy with Jared Kushner’s handling of his senior adviser role and some of the advice he’s received from him. Moreover, it just came out that Ivanka Trump’s comments about GOP senate candidate, Roy Moore, upset her father when she said there’s a “special place in hell” for those who prey on children.

The Times report continued that since Steve Bannon’s departure in August as White House chief strategist, Ivanka and Jared are “likelier to stay for the foreseeable future.”

As for the rumors about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner assessing their situation every six months over whether return to New York, Kushner said in a Washington Times report on Saturday that they aren’t planning to “pull up stakes” and will stay in Washington. In fact, Ivanka mentioned looking for a new house in the area, with Jared calling that a “good sign.”

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]