Watch Phoenix Suns Vs. Timberwolves 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, & NBA Game Odds

With Sunday’s NBA schedule, fans will be able to watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves live streaming online or on television in regions around the country. Right now, Minnesota continues to look like one of the top eight teams in the Western Conference, while the Phoenix Suns still appear destined for the 2018 NBA Draft lottery. With that said, the Suns have managed to go 3-4 on the road, giving the slight chance for an upset on Sunday. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channels, and Suns vs. Timberwolves live streaming feed options.

As ESPN indicates in their game preview for this afternoon, both teams have gone just 2-3 over their last five games. However, of the two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves still are a few games above the.500 mark. The Phoenix Suns have dropped two in a row with back-to-back home losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. They also had a stretch of two wins in a row where they defeated the Lakers and Bulls, two other teams that could find themselves in the draft lottery.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, they’ll be coming off a disappointing home loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Not only was it a loss, but they were held under 100 points and defeated by 12 by an Eastern Conference team not expected to contend this season. As a team, Minnesota is putting up 107.5 points per game, but allowing 108.3, but the Phoenix Suns are giving up nearly nine points more than they score per game. In addition to that, it was recently tweeted by Suns sideline reporter Lindsey Smith that guard Devin Booker is out today due to an issue with his toe.

The Odds Shark website has compiled odds to win today’s game from across various sportsbooks. As of this report, the point spread for the Phoenix Suns’ game has the Minnesota Timberwolves favored by 10.5 to 11.5 points. The Phoenix Suns will be underdogs of +475 or higher on the moneyline, while the Timberwolves are -675 or higher favorites. For this afternoon’s over/under, the points total is at a consensus of 221 points for the complete game.

Sunday’s Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game has a scheduled start time of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time or 1:30 p.m. MST. Live television coverage is available on several channels including NBA League Pass for subscribers in the United States. In the Phoenix viewing region, Fox Sports Arizona (FSA) is the channel to watch. For the Minnesota viewing region, Fox Sports North will be the channel to check out for the game.

For those viewers in the two viewing regions mentioned, the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps will allow viewers to see the game on live streaming feed. Blackouts and restrictions could apply, though. For all other “out-of-market” viewers, the best place to watch a live stream feed of the game is via the NBA League Pass service. Fans can order a full season pass for all teams or one team. There’s also the option for viewers to just buy today’s game to stream live online for a low price at the League Pass website.

[Featured Image by Ann Heisenfelt/AP Images]