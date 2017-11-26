Leah Remini Suspects Church Of Scientology, LAPD Working Together In Danny Masterson Rape Investigation

Leah Remini thinks the Church of Scientology and the Los Angeles Police Department are conspiring to keep such crimes as the rape allegations recently launched against Hollywood church member Danny Masterson buried from the public.

Remini, who walked away from the church she had been a member of since childhood in 2013, told the Daily Beast she suspects Scientology had “aligned itself” with the Hollywood division of the LAPD and its Captain Cory Palka through activities like fundraising.

“Every year around Christmastime [Scientology’s] Celebrity Centre International presents the Hollywood Police Department with a check for this Police Activities League, which gives back to children,” Remini said. “What it’s done is it’s aligned itself as per its policies, because there are Scientology policies that say, ‘Safe-point yourself to the area police department because then nobody will attack your good works,’ so it’s all very pointed and calculated.”

Later, a Scientology spokesperson told The Wrap Remini is “attacking the Church and now the LAPD as part of her self-promotion and anti-religious hate campaign.” Scientology spokesperson, Karin Pouw added “giving Leah Remini a forum to spew more lies about Scientology is the same as providing a forum to the KKK to spread their racial and religious hatred.”

Masterson, who stars on Netflix Original The Ranch, faces multiple accusations of rape, all of which he has vehemently denied. All of the women contend they met Masterson through the Church of Scientology, adding that had made church leaders aware of what they alleged happened to them.

Remini recently vowed to continue bringing light to what she sees as the church’s shady dealings through her A& E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath.

“I’m going to continue to expose the abuses of Scientology and maybe other cults like it,” she recently told Yahoo. “It’s a series that could go on for 20 years, but it shouldn’t. … I was hoping at this point that we would have caught the attention of the people who could do something about it and stop the abuses.”

In one recent episode of the Emmy Award-winning show, Remini alleged that church leaders have scammed members out of billions of dollars over the years.

Pop Culture reported the Kevin Can Wait star charged church leaders with using all levels of tricks and pressure to get members to shell out more than they can afford.

Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder added that unlike how members from other religions like Christianity, Islam, and Judaism are expected to give donations, Church of Scientology members are assigned fixed prices to different spiritual goals.

“It’s a tough show to do,” Remini added of Aftermath. “Very fulfilling, but it is taxing.”

Remini recently accused Scientology members of asking advertisers to boycott her show for being a scourge on their religion.

The Wall Street Journal reported the group Scientologists Taking Action Against Discrimination (STAND) has begun the campaign of emailing advertisers to ask them to pull their support from the A&E network show.

Aftermath is now in its second season, and Scientology members insist since credits for the show start rolling, it has done little more than incite threats and acts of violence against members of the church.

