‘House Of Cards’ Season 6 Pauses Production On Show For Two More Weeks

As the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey continue, producers of House of Cards have decided to hold off production of season 6 for another two weeks.

In a letter sent by Media Rights Capitol to the cast and crew that was obtained by TV Line, the show’s producers explain that talks with Netflix to keep the series in production are still ongoing, with hopes to resume production sometime after December 8.

“Dear Cast and Crew,” it reads.

“As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand. We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.”

House of Cards season 6 went on hiatus in late October following a Buzzfeed report that Spacey, who plays former president Frank Underwood on the series, had reportedly inappropriately interacted with actor Anthony Rapp when Spacey when in his mid-20’s and Rapp was in his early teens. Following Rapp’s shocking recollection of events, nearly 14 other men also alleged that Spacey had either sexually harassed or abused them in some fashion.

Spacey’s name is never mentioned in the message sent by MRC, but it’s been previously reported that the show plans to continue on without the involvement of its lead star and will end completely following Season 6’s run.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” the message goes on to say.

“The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business. We will provide an additional update by 12/8/17.”

Kevin Spacey has not commented past the allegations made by Rapp, where he also effectively came out as a man who “exclusively” dates other men.

MRC’s full e-mail can be read here. Season 1-5 of House of Cards are currently streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images]