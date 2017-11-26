‘Shameless’ Season 8: An Old Cast Member Returns

Today is Sunday and Shameless fans everywhere know what that means – it’s almost time for a new episode of Season 8! Season 8, Episode 4 is titled “F**k Paying It Forward,” according to Showtime’s episode synopsis.

The synopsis notes a blast from Fiona’s past is going to shake things up for the eldest Gallagher sibling who has had her ducks in a row for a while now. This blast in the past comes in the form of an ex-lover. While most are hopeful Jimmy would make an appearance in the series once more, it is none other than Sean Pierce (played by Dermot Mulroney) who will appear in tonight’s episode.

Fans who have been following Shameless Season 8 news since they started filming the series already knew Dermot Mulroney would be making some kind of appearance in the series when someone snapped pictures of him on set with Emmy Rossum. What fans do not know is if Dermot’s character is just guest appearing in Season 8, Episode 4 or if he will be returning as a series regular.

As fans known, Sean and Fiona were almost wed before her father Frank (William H. Macy) broke things up by revealing to his daughter that Sean was still using drugs. Sean and Fiona ended up not getting married and Sean quickly disappeared from the series.

Could Sean be back in an attempt to rekindle a flame with Fiona? Does Fiona still have feelings for Sean? Only time will tell!

Tonight Kev finally finds out where he comes from! How will V react? Find out tonight on an all new @SHO_Shameless! pic.twitter.com/LXZOd2Rjdt — Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) November 26, 2017

As far as the other members of the Shameless Season 8 cast are concerned, Frank keeps up with his changed man routine and gets involved in Liam’s PTA – becoming the most popular dad. Lip discovers finding girls to hook up with isn’t as easy when he is sober. Ian crosses some sort of boundary line with a kid from Trevor’s youth center. And last but not least, Kevin and V head out to meet the people who gave birth to Kevin.

From calling the shots as Fiona's probation officer to calling the actual shots. @iamreginaking makes her #Shameless directorial debut tonight! #Showtime pic.twitter.com/wAIgpVm4g6 — Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) November 26, 2017

With so much packed into tonight’s episode of Season 8 and an old cast member returning, it is bound to be a fantastic episode.

Season 8, Episode 4 airs tonight on Showtime at 9 PM ET/PT.

[Featured Images by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images & Phil Mccarten/Invision for Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]