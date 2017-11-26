‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Anne Milbauer Return? What Has Meredith Scott Lynn Been Up To Lately?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a lot of casting changes in the next several months. While there are plenty of returning characters, there is one Salemite that has mysteriously gone missing. That individual is Anne Milbauer, portrayed by Meredith Scott Lynn. What happened to the character? Will she ever return? Photos taken during the Days Of Days event and posted on Instagram reveal the answer. Also, find out what the actress has been doing, including her partnership venture with co-star Jen Lilley.

It’s been a few months since Anne was seen in Salem. There has been no mention of her name or clues as to what happened to her. In real life, Meredith Scott Lynn had a freak accident at home. A set of window blinds crashed down on her and caused facial injuries. The actress posted pictures of it on her official Facebook page.

One reason she hasn’t been seen is probably because of her other projects. Last month, she wrote on social media that she was busy traveling around the country. She has been at conferences and is dedicated to improving the country and the world, specifically when it comes to the hate that society has become adjusted to. She encouraged her fans and followers to be part of the solution and take action to change things for the better.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Meredith Scott Lynn and Jen Lilley are partners in a venture. The company is called Write Brain Books. According to the website, they provide illustrated books without words. The words are to be created by kids (and adults, too). It is explained that they provide the inspiration, but the “instant authors” use their imagination to create a story. It’s a great idea and the website has a section for educators, as well as a section for everyone else. The goal is to provide literacy opportunities as well as a way to foster creativity.

However, there are clues that she could return to Days Of Our Lives. At the recent Days Of Days event, the actress attended and was full of smiles. If she was no longer on the soap opera, then she would not have been invited to participate in the fan event.

It will be interesting to find out what happens when Anne Milbauer is seen in Salem again. Fans miss her humor, especially when it comes to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Hopefully, she will be back when Jen Lilley returns as Theresa Donovan. The two characters always had some outrageous storylines together and viewers miss the interaction.

Hey there @meredithscottlynn! ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]