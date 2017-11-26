Attorney For O.J. Simpson Slams Goldman Family On Twitter

O.J. Simpson is a free man now. He has been out in the real world for a few months now after being behind bars for nine years. Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, has been actively working on his file as well. While he was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, Simpson is financially responsible for a judgment against him in civil court. This has been a point of contention for LaVergne and the Goldman family.

According to Newsweek, Malcolm LaVergne went on a Twitter tirade against the Goldman family. This was reportedly due to the fact that they want O.J. Simpson to pay out the settlement they are owed. LaVergne called them “greedy” and went in to personally attack Fred Goldman by name calling him a “plantation master.” Things got ugly quickly when Simpson’s attorney said the family was only after money and rarely mentioned their dead son. There has been a back and forth between O.J.’s attorney and the Goldmans since approximately July. LaVergne insists they are bullies, and it appears he has people who agree with him.

Social media is a new thing for O.J. Simpson, who has not really dealt with it because of being incarcerated. Instead of Malcolm LaVergne keeping his comments to himself, he went to Twitter where he would garner the attention of the media. Simpson reportedly moved all of his assets to Florida so that he could not be compelled to pay the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman when the judgment came against him. Now, Fred Goldman has been fighting for the money as a principle, not a necessity. He didn’t get justice for his son with a conviction, but the money will at least make Simpson responsible for something.

O.J.'s lawyer blasts Goldman family as "greedy," Fred a "plantation master" https://t.co/MXw09MXmDP pic.twitter.com/mecVhWnM7o — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 24, 2017

There has been a lot of talk about the Goldmans and their pursuit of the money owed to them from O.J. Simpson. It has been a long time since the 1995 acquittal, but they still seek justice for their slain son. Fred Goldman was attacked by Malcolm LaVergne, and his daughter, Kim Goldman, was also dragged into it. It appears that this is going to be a huge point of contention going forward, especially if O.J. Simpson isn’t planning to give up the money owed.

