Kim Kardashian Baby Shower: Rose Petals Frozen In Ice Cubes Leave Guests, Fans Confused

Kim Kardashian had her baby shower a couple of weeks ago, and her social media followers are still puzzled about a certain kind of accoutrement that the fabulously wealthy reality TV star used in the shower: rose petals frozen in ice cubes!

As Irish magazine Her reports, Kim K’s millions of social media followers were, of course, not invited to her baby shower. But that hasn’t stopped her from sharing details of the event with her fans. And even now, two weeks later, photos of the event are trickling out via her Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat accounts.

According to Hollywood Life, her party was based on a cherry blossom theme. Since Kim is expecting a baby girl, as she accidentally-on-purpose revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the theme of flowers fits perfectly. And the photos that Kim has been sharing with her fans show beautiful decorations: pink lighting, crystal fragrance bottles, and a homemade cake made by her friend, Chrissy Tiegen.

But one decorating choice that Kim (or, more likely, the professional party planner she hired) made has struck fans as weird. You may recall that the overall theme of the party was cherry blossoms, befitting a party for a baby girl (Kim’s expecting a girl). In keeping with the flower theme, one of the thematic elements of the party consisted of rose petals frozen into ice cubes.

The ice cubes at my baby shower! pic.twitter.com/x5pcDz2yAV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 25, 2017

Several fans didn’t know what was happening.

Everyone’s hyping this up but i’m completely lost, I have no idea what this is — jen (@jenniferayissi) November 25, 2017

Another fan thought Kim might have been taking the whole pregnancy/baby thing a bit too literally.

Genuinely thought this was supposed to be a womb/placenta like thing???? https://t.co/ythShG7dTf — Siobhan Lucas (@bonlxo) November 25, 2017

Other fans, however, got what Kim was going for with the rose petals frozen into ice cubes, and even thought the choice was beautiful.

These ice cubes are prettier than me fml.???? https://t.co/pHfBU2mZMT — ZOE (@StrawberryZoe) November 25, 2017

In case you were wondering how to make the Kim K ice cubes in your own life, perhaps for your won baby shower or for your next party, the process isn’t as straightforward as simply putting the petals in an ice cube tray, pouring in water, and freezing. As Gardenista explains, the process has to be done in steps. First, you have to fill your ice cube tray about a third of the way full, and then freeze. Next, you place the petals on top of the already-frozen ice, fill up another third of the way, freeze again. Finally, top them off and freeze a third time.

This process keeps the petals suspended in the cube, rather than having them float to the top like they would otherwise.

