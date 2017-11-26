2 Billion Year Old Fossils Of Earth’s Oldest Organisms Found In India

Fossils that date back to two billion years ago have been found in India. According to Newsweek, these are prokaryotic fossils which were left behind by the world’s oldest organisms.

These microfossils were found by geologist Naresh Ghose in the Gwalior basin of the Bundelkhand region near Jhansi. As Newsweek notes, microfossils are less than 1 millimeter in size and need to be examined under a microscope. They are the remains of bacteria, protists, fungi, animals, and plants.

Ghose told an audience at the recent Indian Geological Congress that based on the distribution pattern, he believes that these fossils were from a micro-organism, The New India Express reports.

The term prokaryotic refers to prokaryotes which are bacteria with a single cell that don’t have a nucleus. They emerged 3.5 billion years ago and were the only forms of life that existed on earth for many years. Scientists are still unsure as to how they evolved into eukaryotes which are more complex organisms.

According to The New India Express, the biological identity of these microfossils has been supported by experts like Professor Jai Krishna, a prominent paleontologist from the Benaras Hindu University.

A microfossil is made up of an outer rim of recrystallized quartz (silica). The core consists of carbonates (calcite) and a combination of iron-bearing matter.

Without any special equipment, a former geology professor discovered microfossils a staggering 2 billion years old https://t.co/DHVHVNXv8p pic.twitter.com/fRHwJOyeSB — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 25, 2017

Ghose found the microfossils in the 2,000-million-year-old deposits of black shale in the Bundelkhand region while he was studying thin sections of sediments known as the par formation. The only instrument he used was a microscope.

Deposits of black shale are often found under lava flows. They are linked to the development of “organic debris on the death of marine animals.” Exported as a source of natural gas in the United States, shale contains high levels of hydrocarbons and gas hydrates

“The present study reports for the first time the presence of ‘organogenic’ microfossils—derived from living organisms—in black shale immediately underlying the volcanic rock of the Gwalior basin,” Ghose said. “Therefore, the microfossils… may be regarded as the confirmed oldest existence of life dated about 2,000 million years ago ever to be recorded from the Indian subcontinent.”

The existence of these primitive life-forms in shale gives credence to the “Great Oxygenation Event,” theory. According to a 2016 paper published in Science Advances, this event enabled microorganisms to develop through a dramatic increase of oxygen levels in the Earth’s atmosphere.

[Featured Image by Paleontologist Natural/Shutterstock]