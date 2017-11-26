There are now three women accusing Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of rape. Kristina Cohen, Aurelie Wynn, and Rachel Eck have all given accounts of what they say are sexual assaults at the hands of Westwick. Ed Westwick insists he is innocent and says he doesn’t even remember meeting Cohen. All three women say they were guests of Ed Westwick in his home when they were assaulted.

Aurelie Wynn says she was dating Mark Salling at the time and told him that Westwick had attacked her. She said that Salling made pretend that he didn’t know Westwick and other friends told her to forget that it ever happened, according to PageSix. Wynn was told if she reported the rape at the hands of Westwick, people would think she was seeking fame.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me. My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

Beret babes @jessicamichel A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Kristina Cohen said she was at the home of Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick with then-boyfriend Kaine Harling. They had been drinking and smoking marijuana, and she claims that Westwick wanted to have a threesome, but she said no, and wanted to leave because she was tired. Westwick offered her a room where she could nap while the others watched a game on television said Newsweek.

Cohen said she was awakened by Westwick “putting his fingers inside of her.” She said then Ed Westwick told Harling to leave and Westwick locked the door.

“In the moment I was just scared. I was actually scared that he could’ve killed me.”

Rachel Eck told a similar Ed Westwick story which also included Kaine Harling who Cohen claimed was complicit in her attack also.

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, a native of England, says he is cooperating with authorities to clear his name.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified … social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not.”

Westwick’s current project on the BBC network, Ordeal By Innocence has been postponed until there is an outcome to the current investigation, says the Los Angeles Times.

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Wynn and Cohen finally met for the first time at an office of the LAPD. Wynn was filing her police report naming Ed Westwick as her rapist and Cohen had said that she would come down for “moral support.” Cohen gave Wynn a hug when they met following Wynn’s meeting with police.

“Oh my God, I’m like nervous. I think it’ll be relieving. I did my part. After that, it’s out of my hands.”

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick continues to deny ever raping anyone.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]