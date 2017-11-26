‘Made In Abyss’ Season 2 Release Date in 2019? Anime’s Second Season Confirmed For Manga’s Bondrewd Story Arc

Made In Abyss Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be in development by anime studio Kinema Citrus. The official announcement about the Made In Abyss anime was made during the “Deep in Abyss Katari” talk show event that featured the voice cast and the producers. But when will the second season release to the world?

Based on the anime PV trailer that was released on YouTube, the second season will focus on the Bondrewd story arc from the Made In Abyss manga by creator Akihito Tsukushi. Without getting into major spoilers for Made In Abyss Season 2, Bondrewd is a White Whistle that was shown as villainous in the first season. So far, he has not directly opposed Reg or Riko, but an intense fight between Reg and Bondrewd will be the highlight of the second season.

Besides conflict, Bondrewd’s history is critical to the next story arc in the manga. The second season will show how Bondrewd came to be this way and also introduce a new character named Prushka, Bondrewd’s adopted daughter. The ending of the anime’s second season will also feature the Narehate Village. (For more detailed Made In Abyss Season 2 spoilers, please read the previous article from the Inquisitr.]

“I really love Made In Abyss so much, and I want to see a sequel!” said voice actor Mariya Ise, who plays as Reg in the anime.

Unfortunately, the announcement did not specify the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date. That’s not too surprising since Kinema Citrus is not known for producing anime sequels, although they have done OVA episodes. The second season was such a surprise that the voice cast for Reg, Riko, and Nanachi did not know that the second season was about to be announced.

In addition, the anime industry as a whole is booked out several years in advance. But Sakugabooru writer liborek reported on Twitter that he believes the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date could be set for 2019.

“Made In Abyss Season 2 is a beautiful surprise. But remember it wasn’t planned in advance and Kinema Citrus has already two other anime for next year,” liborek tweeted out. “We’ll have to wait until 2019, but I’ll gladly take it.”

Considering that the studio already has already announced plans for two other anime (Shojo Kageki Revue Starlight and The Rising Of The Shield Hero), it is reasonable to speculate that Made In Abyss Season 2 will be released in 2019 or 2020. However, the secondary issue is the amount of manga source material available at this time.

Fans are currently eagerly awaiting the release of Made In Abyss Chapter 44, which will eventually be released as part of Volume 7. The first season adapted up until chapter 26, which is located in the first half of Volume 4. That means Kinema Citrus currently has 17 chapters to draw upon for creating 12 episodes, but if the MiA Season 2 release date is in 2019 that gives author Tsukushi plenty of time to finish the story arc about Narehate Village.

Because of this issue, some fans feel that a Made In Abyss movie focused on just the Bondrewd arc would be more appropriate. While that sounds like a great alternative idea, let’s just hope the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date is scheduled for 2019, not 2020.

[Featured Image by Kinema Citrus/Made In Abyss Anime TV Promo]