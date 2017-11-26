Scott Peterson Case Profiled In New True Crime Special

Scott Peterson is on death row for the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. There have been several specials recently profiling the investigation into the murders. Some people are questioning Peterson’s guilt now, and an appeal process is currently happening in California. His family stands behind him, while Laci’s family believes he is guilty of the brutal murders.

This week, another special profiling Scott Peterson and the murders of Laci and Conner will air. The Murder of Laci Peterson helped to cast doubt on the guilt of the accused. In fact, social media was filled with comments from viewers who believed Scott Peterson may be innocent. There were several leads that went unfollowed, people who weren’t interviewed properly or at all, and some other things that didn’t add up. The new special airing is going to do the opposite, and attempt to prove to everyone that Peterson’s guilt isn’t up for debate.

The new special, Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery will air on November 29. According to Real Screen, Laci Peterson’s friends and stepfather will give commentary within the special. Of course, they all believe Scott Peterson is guilty. Amber Frey will also be seen on screen. She is the mistress of Scott Peterson who worked with the police in an attempt to get him to incriminate himself. The story will follow the case through the entire process, including the discovery of Conner’s body first, and then Laci’s a week later only a mile apart.

There is no doubt that this will stir up some emotion from the people who believe Scott Peterson is innocent. The last several months have shown there are plenty who question his guilt and feel like his conviction was solely based on the fact he had a mistress. Juror Richelle Nice has been controversial in this as well. Her statements to the press and in the jury deliberation room have been called into question by Peterson’s supporters. Some even believe he may get a new trial because of her.

Right now, Scott Peterson has a makeshift shrine to Laci Peterson in his prison cell. He kisses her photo every night before lights out and continues to maintain his innocence. Several appeals have already been exhausted and as of now, it looks like Scott Peterson will stay on death row. Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery isn’t going to do him any favors in terms of wavering people’s thoughts on his guilt.

[Featured Image by Fred Larson-Pool/Getty Images]