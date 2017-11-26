NFL MVP Odds 2017: New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees Among Top Contenders, Trails Carson Wentz & Tom Brady

As the NFL season begins to move towards the playoffs, the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees finds himself among the top contenders to win the 2017 NFL MVP award. Brees and the Saints have gone 8-2 through their first 10 games and seem like a force to be reckoned with for NFC squads in the postseason. However, two quarterbacks are still ahead of the veteran quarterback in the race to win the NFL MVP honor this season. Here’s a look at the current favorites and where Drew Brees ranks on the NFL MVP odds for 2017.

Ahead of Sunday’s NFL games on the schedule, the Paddy Power Irish sportsbook had their latest odds to win the NFL MVP award posted. The top candidate is no surprise as the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz has remained favorite for weeks now. Wentz has led his team to a great record with just one loss in his sophomore season and seems to have put the Eagles in prime position for a Super Bowl run. The man and the team Philadelphia could be up against is Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The quarterback for the NFL reigning champions is second on the odds list when it comes to who could win the award.

Congrats to @DrewBrees on being voted the @NFL's Clutch Performer of the Week! With 5:58 left in the 4th quarter and the Saints trailing 31-16, Brees went 11-11 for 164 yards and 2 TDs #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/DxDoZqqFNd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2017

Last week’s NFL Clutch Performer of the Week, Drew Brees, has the third spot and is currently listed with 10 to 1 odds to win MVP. For the 2017 NFL season, Brees has thrown 2,783 yards and 15 touchdowns on 244-for-341 completed passes. One of the biggest factors in his improved MVP odds is the fact he’s helped guide his team to one of the best records in the NFC and NFL. At 8-2, only the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings and 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are better right now. The Patriots and Steelers also hold 8-2 records, identical to that of Brees and the Saints.

Brees is actually sharing that spot with the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, although of the two teams, it’s clearly the New Orleans Saints holding the better record. With that said, it could become a three-quarterback race depending on how the Saints, Patriots, and Eagles finish out this 2017 NFL season.

NFL MVP 2017 Race Odds:

Carson Wentz – Eagles (5/4) Tom Brady – Patriots (13/8) Drew Brees – Saints (10/1) Russell Wilson – Seahawks (10/1) Jared Goff – Rams (16/1) Alex Smith – Chiefs (25/1) Cam Newton – Panthers (33/1) Matthew Stafford – Lions (50/1) LeVeon Bell – Steelers (50/1) Phillip Rivers – Chargers (50/1)

The New Orleans Saints will take on the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, followed by a return home to host the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are currently second in the division and should New Orleans falter in today’s game, it could set up a big matchup with playoff implications. If Drew Brees is able to masterfully handle these next few games at home to keep his team on top, those MVP odds could start to favor him even more.

[Featured Image by Rusty Costanza/AP Images]