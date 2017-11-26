Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Controversy Continues, Will Not Decide Until 2018

Trouble may have been avoided by the surging Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lead the Detroit Lions in the NFC North by three games. Despite all of the signs pointing to the Vikings winning the division, there was some growing chatter, which could tear their positive season apart.

That conversation was in the form of a quarterback controversy between current Minnesota Vikings’ starter Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater. A quarterback controversy is the type of chatter, which could derail the Super Bowl aspirations of a 9-2 football team.

After stepping in for an injured Sam Bradford in Week 2, Case Keenum has played remarkably well at quarterback. Keenum has started nine games for the Minnesota Vikings. So far he has a 7-2 record as the Vikings’ starter. Keenum has thrown for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, moving a Vikings’ offense that is playing without rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

With Case Keenum playing well, the Minnesota Vikings are playing well. However, there lies a thirst for more. More could mean the Vikings reinstating Teddy Bridgewater as their starter at some point this season.

The quarterback controversy on the Vikings was not a mention until Bridgewater returned from the PUP list (courtesy of Vikings.com) on November 8.

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL (courtesy of Associated Press) in August 2016. The Minnesota Vikings had Bridgewater as their starter for two seasons. His gruesome injury was feared to be career threatening.

The fact that Teddy Bridgewater is able to resume playing football is miraculous. Bridgewater’s presence on the sidelines is where talks of a quarterback controversy originated.

In the eyes of many, Case Keenum is one bad game from being replaced by Teddy Bridgewater as the Vikings’ starter. However, Keenum has not played poorly enough in any of his outings to be replaced. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings have shown great chemistry with Keenum leading the huddle.

Any thoughts regarding a quarterback controversy between Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater could be put to rest by the Vikings’ coaching staff. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Vikings will not completely settle their quarterback situation until 2018.

CASE KEENUM WILL DO IT HIMSELF!! Then the entire @vikings offense joins him for a Thanksgiving meal ???????? pic.twitter.com/HY6JhMgmuv — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2017

Going on record stating that their quarterback controversy will go unresolved is a dangerous proposition for the Minnesota Vikings. Case Keenum should have earned the trust of the Vikings’ coaches by now, but with the specter of Teddy Bridgewater hovering, things get complicated.

The clear explanation the Vikings could issue is that they have faith in Bridgewater’s progress physically. Also, the Vikings’ coaches may feel as though they owe it to Bridgewater to give him a shot at winning the starting job back.

The problem with that belief is simple — the Minnesota Vikings’ offense is clicking well. Changing things this deep into the season could ruin the chemistry the Vikings have built.

What happens, what the Minnesota Vikings decide to do at quarterback will hinge on the play of Case Keenum. The current Vikings’ starter can put a halt on the quarterback controversy by guiding the offense with strong play. If he does this, it will make things interesting in next year’s training camp for the Minnesota Vikings.

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images]