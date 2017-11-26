Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 Results: Valtteri Bottas Beats Lewis Hamilton In Final Formula 1 Race

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 results have been decided with the winner of the pole also the winner of the final race of the Formula 1 season. Valtteri Bottas claimed the victory after winning pole position on Saturday for the Yas Marina Circuit race. Here are the latest results on who finished where in this final event for F1 racing’s 2017 season.

On Sunday, BBC Sport reported that Bottas managed to hold off Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to take the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi. Finishing in third place was Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, which made it an identical finish to the top three in qualifying ahead of this Grand Prix. It was noted that Bottas managed to control the race from the front, getting a strong start from the get-go and never really letting up on his advantage. The Mercedes driver made just one pit stop on lap 20 and had a 2.5-second lead at that point.

Mercedes took the top two spots, with Ferrari claiming the next two. Bottas won in a time of 1:34:14.062, with Hamilton at +3.899s. Sebastian Vettel at +19.330s. Finishing today’s Formula 1 race in fourth place was Kimi Raikkonen at +45.386s. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came in fifth at +46.269s.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 Results

1 V. Bottas – Mercedes #77 1:34:14.062 25

2 L. Hamilton – Mercedes #44 (+3.899s) 18

3 S. Vettel – Ferrari #5 (+19.330s) 15

4 K. Räikkönen – Ferrari #7 (+45.386s) 12

5 M. Verstappen – Red Bull #33 (+46.269s) 10

For Bottas it was his third win of the 2017 Formula One season. The Mercedes driver also claimed the victories at the Russian Grand Prix and Austrian Grand Prix. For the season, he racked up a total of 305 points and finished third overall in the World Drivers’ Championship (WDC) standings. A video posted to the F1 Twitter gives the call for the final results in favor of Valtteri Bottas and an update on the season.

Pole position ✅ Fastest lap ✅ Race win ✅ What a way to end the season – take a bow, @ValtteriBottas ????#AbuDhabiGP #F1Finale pic.twitter.com/K8ExqcKF9l — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2017

For the 2017 season, the Mercedes team was dominant, as they achieved 12 poles and 15 wins. Ferrari was second with four of each, while Red Bull’s team managed three wins, but no poles this past season. Lewis Hamilton accounted for a bulk of the Mercedes wins and ended up taking his fourth Formula 1 championship during his latest season.

With the Formula 1 season now ended, drivers are looking forward to next season already. Several drivers have indicated their desire to win the championship for 2018. As far as the odds go, Hamilton is at the top of the future odds already with 7 to 5 odds, followed by Sebastian Vettel (3/1) and Max Verstappen (4/1). Today’s race winner, Valtteri Bottas is fifth overall with odds of 14 to 1 to win the Formula 1 Driver’s Championship in 2018.

[Featured Image by Luca Bruno/AP Images]