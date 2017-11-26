‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Paul Hollywood Bashes Hosts Mel & Sue ‘They Abandoned It’

Paul Hollywood decided to remain a judge on the Great British Bake Off, but he isn’t being quiet about former hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and former judge Mary Berry. He claims they abandoned the show, so why did he become the most hated man in the country?

The Great British Bake Off Controversy

Sky News reported that the BBC lost the rights to the popular baking competition last summer to Channel 4, but even though the show moved channels, the women didn’t. Out of loyalty to the BBC, Giedroyc, Perkins, and Berry decided to leave the show; but Hollywood made the decision to remain out of loyalty to the future bakers who will compete.

“I stayed with Bake Off. The girls abandoned it. But I was the one put under siege. I became the most hated man in the country!” he told Radio Times magazine.

Hollywood went on to say that he doesn’t like the limelight and never had plans to be on television. His goal in life has always been to be a good baker. Per the Express, Hollywood is considered the Simon Cowell of the competition, but he thinks Cowell has gone soft and he is much stronger. He claims Cowell bends to the will of the people, while he is all about the quality of baking and not personality.

Morning chuffed to announce my book "Bakers Life" launched today to accompany my new C4 series xx A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Bring On The New Hosts And A New Judge

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are now hosting the reality show, and Prue Leith replaced Berry as the second judge, and the series has continued to do well in the ratings. But Hollywood is frustrated that moving channels led to the show losing some viewers.

Approximately 10 million people watched the show’s most recent finale, won by Sophie Faldo, but he thinks it would have been more if some people knew how to turn their tv’s past channel one.

Love these guys .. A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Another reason why the finale may have lost some viewers is because Leith accidentally tweeted the name of the winner a few hours before the show aired. Hollywood says everyone makes mistakes, but Leith’s Twitter gaffe was a shame.

Hollywood’s Personal Life Has Also Been Full Of Drama

In addition to commenting on Leith’s Twitter problem, the BBC is reporting that Hollywood also announced he is splitting from his wife Alex after twenty years. The two had separated back in 2013 when the TV baker admitted to having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star on the American version of the show.

Paul Hollywood is pictured with Marcela Valladolid with whom he had an affair https://t.co/VvZIrMkbrX via https://t.co/mS6RjwCwR1 — Citybird (@citybird2012) November 20, 2017

He and his wife eventually reconciled after what Paul Hollywood called the biggest mistake of his life, but the two have officially split this time for good.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]