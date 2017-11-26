It’s no question that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loved up and heading down the aisle. The one question royal watchers have been waiting to get an answer to is when the big day will be. It is hotly tipped that the American actress is already on the hunt for the perfect wedding dress. Although nothing official has been revealed yet, fans noted that Markle’s preferences on dresses may give a hint on what her bridal gown may look like.

Coinciding with the wedding buzz surrounding Harry and Meghan, the Suits star was reportedly seen wearing a white gown as she filmed a wedding scene for the U.S. legal drama. Her character, Rachel Zane, will be marrying her love interest Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, in the seventh season of Suits. Fans of the show may recall that the couple originally planned to tie the knot in the Suits Season 5, but did not push through with it as Mike decided to submit himself to prison.

According to The Sun, Rachel was believed to be wearing the same £5,400 Anne Barge wedding gown she wore in the fifth season.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in preparation for the big Season 5 wedding, the 36-year-old style icon was asked about her ideal bridal gown. She revealed that her personal style is “very pared down and relaxed” and added that she would prefer a wedding dress that is classic and simple, but with a modern twist.

This beauty is on the latest cover of @hellocanadamag wearing our gorgeous Versailles gown by @annebarge. #tbt when #meghanmarkle was in the #kleinfeldcanada salon. #princessgoals A post shared by Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay (@kleinfeldcanada) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:03am PST

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” Meghan shared. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are two of her favorite designers and she loves their work for their “uniqueness and beauty.” She also mentioned that she’s a fan of renowned designers Elie Saab and J. Mendel.

Although she has remained quiet about her relationship and rumored engagement to the royal, her past statement sheds light on what she wants to wear on her wedding day. It’s clear that she already knows what she wants, and given her preference, it’s likely Meghan will go for a classic and elegant look for when she exchanges vows with Prince Harry.

Interestingly, Meghan said that she’s a very superstitious person and although she doesn’t necessarily believe that it’s bad luck when the groom sees his bride in her gown before the wedding, she’d still follow the tradition.

Earlier this year, an unnamed source claimed to have seen Meghan Markle looking at wedding dresses while on a shopping trip in Toronto. The source revealed that the U.N. ambassador showed particular interest in two outfits made by Toronto-based designer Paloma Blanca, one of which was a two-piece gown.

Meanwhile, the actress is reportedly moving to London and staying at Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage as they prepare for their highly anticipated wedding announcement.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]