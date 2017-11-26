‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Double Pregnancy Surprise, Sharon-Abby Find Out They Are Pregnant By Scott?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) believes that her relationship with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) is on solid ground. She has no idea that Scott and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) had sex in the storage unit. Needless to say, it’ll be a complete shocker when she learns of their hookup, especially if Abby turns up pregnant.

According to Soap Central, Sharon declared her love for Scott while he was off chasing Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) car. His phone service was spotty, so he didn’t hear what Sharon told him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that when he returned home, he asked Sharon what she said just before the phone lost reception. She lied and told him that she just told him to be careful.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon seems to care about Scott. When she finds out about Scott and Abby’s hookup, she could forgive him. After all, it happened when he was under stress. Many Y&R fans felt that Abby took advantage of him, knowing he had PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome). Even so, Scott was in control of his actions and he holds, at least, part of the blame for cheating in Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby could find out she is pregnant in the next few weeks. If so, she will be confused about who is the baby’s father as she slept with Scott and Zack. To complicate the storyline, even more, the Y&R spoilers suggest that Sharon could discover she’s pregnant with Scott’s baby, too.

Scott will be over the moon excited if Sharon finds out she’s pregnant. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott has not made it a secret that he wants a life with her. He will be upset when Abby disrupts the happy life he has built with Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will feel torn between Abby and Sharon. He has undeniable chemistry with both women, and if both ladies end up pregnant, it will make his decision that much harder.

During the week of November 27, Sharon will suspect something is fishy about Scott and Abby’s bond. Will she find out about their tryst in the storage unit? She will probably discover they are working together to bring Victoria (Amelia Heinle) down, but it won’t be long before Sharon learns of their hot hookup.

