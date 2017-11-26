‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith Says Season Two Is ‘Hard To Watch’

Matt Smith and Claire Foy hit the red carpet this week for the Season 2 premiere of The Crown. The sophomore year will explore the 1960’s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Smith teased that some of the drama between the couple will be hard to watch. What else did the stars reveal about the upcoming season?

Season 2 Will Explore Elizabeth And Philip’s Early Marital Struggles

According to People, the new season will delve into Prince Philip’s youth and how his Commonwealth tour put a strain on his relationship with Elizabeth. While the first season chronicled Elizabeth’s road to the throne, Season 2 will throw a lot of obstacles her way. Not only will she be dealing with a new Prime Minister after Winston Churchill’s retirement, but she’s also facing a public that is starting to question the need for a monarch. In light of all the drama, Smith revealed that some scenes are difficult to watch because they touch on sensitive subjects for the royal family.

How Will Princess Margaret’s Love Affair With Peter Townsend Play Out?

Variety reported that actor Ben Miles was also on hand at the premiere to talk about his character’s love affair with the sultry Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby). Miles revealed that Townsend will finally move on with his life after his affair with Margaret failed to produce anything positive.

Miles explained how the series will explore Townsend’s life post-Margaret, though he isn’t sure if his character is better off without Elizabeth’s sister in his life. While this will probably the last we see of Townsend, Miles was hopeful that the network will give his character a spin-off in the near future. Which other actors will depart after Season 2?

Season 3 Casting Changes

Unfortunately, all of the current actors in the series will be replaced as the show moves forward in time. In season three, producers announced that Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth, though creators Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson have not revealed casting details for the remaining lead roles.

The new season of The Crown starts streaming on Netflix on December 8.

