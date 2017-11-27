Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hell-Bent’ On Weight Loss For Bikini Pics With New Baby: Inside Her Ketogenic Diet

Kim Kardashian has already become a celebrity weight loss winner, sharing her 75-pound weight loss with her fans after the birth of her son Saint West. But now, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks forward to welcoming a baby via surrogate with her husband Kanye West, Kim reportedly is greedy to shed even more pounds.

Kim Kardashian Sets Eyes On Prize Of Six-Pack Abs

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has been honest about her quest to sculpt the perfect body. Kardashian even hired a body-building superstar to achieve her goals. But Heat magazine via the Independent revealed that Kim has a secret goal when it comes to why she is so desperate for fab abs.

“Kim Kardashian is ‘hell-bent on a six-pack’ for bikini shoots once the new baby arrives.”

When Kardashian focused on losing weight after the births of her son Saint and daughter North West, she had an impressive number of pregnancy pounds to shed. This time around, however, Kim is reportedly set on achieving her weight loss goals even before the surrogate mother gives birth. Kardashian had developed a medical problem that resulted in her decision to use a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian Puts Herself On Strict Keto Diet And Fitness Plan

There are plenty of tasks to do to prepare for a new baby, from decorating the nursery to educating North and Saint about the arrival of a newborn in the household. But Kim reportedly has made time in her busy schedule to sculpt and diet so that she can achieve her best body to flaunt in photo shoots.

“[Kim Kardashian] is planning to do plenty of photo shoots once the baby arrives, and as a result is putting herself through a strict diet and workout regime.”

Following up on Kim’s confession on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about hiring celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara, the source said that Kardashian is exercising twice a day. Kim reportedly does a solo workout late in the day after exercising with Melissa in person or via Skype, adding up to three hours daily of exercise.

Kim Kardashian Eager For Bikini Photos And “Public Frenzy” Over Her Weight Loss

Kardashian recently had her baby shower to help prepare for the third baby, expected to be a girl and arrive in January 2018. But based on what the insider revealed, it’s doubtful that Kim consumed pretty pink cupcakes at that party. Kardashian is looking forward to welcoming the baby with “loads of bikini shoots” and planning to “enjoy the perk of not having to lose her baby weight.”

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, both reportedly pregnant, helped Kim at her baby shower. But the insider claimed that Kardashian is putting her focus on weight loss.

“She says she can almost taste the public frenzy once they see her incredible abs.”

Kardashian has even discussed “going under the knife for the abdominal etching if she doesn’t reach her goal in time,” according to the source.

“Kim’s determined to achieve her dream – whatever the cost,” added the insider.

Kim Kardashian Strict Ketogenic Diet Designed To Burn Fat Faster

Ketogenic weight loss plans, sometimes referred to as keto diets, have become increasingly popular among celebrities such as Kim, pointed out the Daily Mail.

“The ketogenic diet puts the body into an ‘optimal’ fat-burning state. Keto followers – including Kim Kardashian – claim significant weight loss.”

To help Kim get started on what Kardashian called her “crazy strict diet,” her trainer Melissa visited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s home to clean out her cupboards, reported E! News.

Kim bid farewell to white flour and sugar as her trainer tossed out “processed cr*p,” including vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and rice crispy treats. Beyond eliminating sugar and starchy foods such as cookies and bread, the ketogenic diet emphasizes fat and protein, as the Inquisitr reported.

Leslie Bonci, a registered dietitian, explained that the ketogenic diet is “very high fat,” with 75 to 80 percent of calories consisting of foods such as avocado, bacon, and coconut oil. The low-carb keto weight loss plan includes moderate protein and minimal fruit.

A sample breakfast might include three eggs, two turkey sausage links, and some vegetables such as spinach. Lunch could provide Kim with the chance to enjoy tuna fish along with more vegetables such as cucumbers and a fat serving such as avocado. Kardashian snacks on protein and fat such as peanut butter or Greek yogurt. For dinner, Kim enjoys protein such as chicken, vegetables such as broccoli, and a fat serving such as butter on her vegetables.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble]