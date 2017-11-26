Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Interview O.J. Simpson For TV Reunion Show

Rumors have been going around that Caitlyn Jenner would be sitting down with O.J. Simpson for an interview and they were “set to broadcast their reunion on TV.” While In Touch Weekly was telling the story, it looks like the Jenner and Simpson reunion interview will not actually be happening.

This story first came up over a week ago, as Life & Style reported on this possible reunion. In their story, they claimed unnamed “TV producers” were wanting to bring the two celebrities together after O.J. was recently released from prison. Life & Style claimed that “if they do it right, it would be fascinating.”

Caitlyn and O.J. were acquaintances during Jenner’s marriage to Kris Jenner, who happened to be close friend with Nicole Brown Simpson, the wife of O.J. Simpson. Since that time, Simpson is now out of prison following his robbery case and Jenner is living life as a woman. While Life & Style seemed to think it would be “fascinating,” it looks like it was all just a rumor they made up. According to Gossip Cop, a rep for Caitlyn told them the assertions were “not true” and no TV reunion was in the works.

Even though Gossip Cop reported the claims were not true, In Touch came out with the same story and were making the same claims about the TV reunion for Jenner and Simpson. Gossip Cop stated that In Touch did not add any new information to this rumor, but instead they just regurgitated the same claims that Life & Style made. They wrote, “Love them or hate them, putting Caitlyn and O.J. in the same room would be must-see TV.”

That may be a true statement, but Gossip Cop was there to debunk this claim, once again. They state that any money that O.J. would make for a TV special would have to be given to Ron Goldman, Nicole’s father. With that in mind, it seems obvious that Simpson would turn down any offers. His camp told Gossip Cop that Simpson is focusing on his “civilian life” right now.

While the TV interview between Caitlyn Jenner and O.J. Simpson seems like a ratings hit, it looks like this won’t be happening anytime soon, according to Gossip Cop.

[Featured Image by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images]