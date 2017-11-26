While an announcement about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and an engagement might be coming soon, it has not yet happened. The best way to see if anything you read about Meghan Markle, an American actress, and Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the throne is true, is to go to Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, where there is no mention of a Royal engagement as of today. Because an engagement between Markle and Prince Harry is allegedly imminent, every news outlet is jockeying for position to be the first to make the announcement, but for right now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just another couple in love.

Much of the current ado about nothing was triggered when a U.K. betting firm, Ladbrokes, said that they wouldn’t take any more bets about the possible engagement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Ladbrokes at one point was taking bets on even the smallest details about the relationship between Markle and Prince Harry, but all bets are off, so to speak, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially cohabitating, and Meghan Markle has a royal security detail.

“Ladbrokes has shut down all betting on any aspect of Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement of Prince Harry to the recently-retired Suits actress Meghan Markle.”

“Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants to marry her. She is the one.” https://t.co/ah6anqZuWW — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 24, 2017

The Daily Mail has published misleading headlines, and their current posting puts a Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engagement announcement on Tuesday, but there is no indication that this is true. Their current position is a full backpedal, saying that they reported correctly that the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announcement was supposed to take place last week, but “palace leaks” made them reschedule.

“Theresa May cleared her diary on Thursday expecting an announcement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement – but the couple wrong-footed the Prime Minister.”

The Daily Mail says that the announcement will be on Tuesday because that is the day of the week that Prince William’s engagement was announced and the day that Prince Charles announced his engagement to the United Kingdom. Last week the media outlet said the announcement would come on Thursday because it was the day of American Thanksgiving, which made even less sense. For now, even though Meghan Markle has moved to London, she and Prince Harry are still dating and living together.

Our understanding is that the Archbishop of Canterbury has been sounded out about a church wedding for Harry and Meghan and he has no objections https://t.co/HTESYekSDX — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 21, 2017

The Washington Post confirmed that many news sources kept jumping the gun to get the first posting on a possible engagement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The day following our Thanksgiving, the media went a bit crazy, some with a countdown to the alleged engagement announcement for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Us Magazine went as far as describing an engagement ring that Prince Harry gave to Meghan Markle. As there is no official engagement, if a ring exists, it’s not on her hand. But that didn’t stop them from running the headline “Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring From Prince Harry Will Feature Princess Diana’s Diamonds.”

They also quoted a “palace source” as saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already chosen a date to tie the knot, and it will be a “non-traditional” wedding.

“It will definitely be a summer wedding.”

But if Us Weekly is claiming that the divorced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going a non-traditional route, Express says that over the weekend, Markle and Prince Harry sought a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury. They claim that Archbishop Justin Welby has no objections (a statement was not given by the Archbishop or the Church of England) and that a variety of venues are being considered for the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal wedding. They claim that Westminster Abbey would be the first choice.

“Alternative venues for a religious service include St Paul’s Cathedral or St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “

The bottom line is that the only place that can confirm an engagement between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is Kensington Palace.

[Featured Image by KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]