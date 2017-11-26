‘RHOA’ Cynthia Bailey Slams Kim Zolciak, Claims She Needs To Keep Brielle Biermann In Order

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has a few things to say about her co-star’s children. Amid Kim Zolciak’s epic feud with NeNe Leakes, Bailey slammed the Don’t Be Tardy star for not keeping her daughter, Brielle Biermann, in check.

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann Vs. NeNe Leakes

Bailey told Too Fab that Zolciak should have controlled her daughter and that it is only right that cast members keep their children out of the drama. Bailey is a firm believer that the kids are off limits and that they shouldn’t get involved in the drama on the show. This past season, Biermann started a nasty feud with Leakes after she took a video of bugs crawling on the bathroom floor of Leakes’ new mansion.

After the video was posted on social media, Leakes lashed out at Biermann and her mom. In a lengthy rant online, the RHOA told Brielle that the bugs probably came out of her “funky pu**y.” While Bailey didn’t criticize Leakes’ comments, she did admit that the bug video caught everyone off guard. At the end of the day, Cynthia Bailey believes that Zolciak should have stepped in and disciplined her daughter before things got out of control.

Bravo Producers Helped Her Find Her New Lakeside Home

While Zolciak and Leakes continue to battle it out, People reported that Bailey is currently enjoying her new lakeside home. Fresh off her divorce with Peter Thomas, Bailey never expected to purchase a home by a lake, and she actually credits producers for helping her find the home. Bailey was originally going to downsize her living arrangement, but producers wanted to film her looking at several houses before she picked out an apartment. After walking through the house by the lake, Bailey fell in love and bought it.

“It’s so crazy,” Bailey explained. “I went to film it thinking I wouldn’t like it and would easily be able to write it off. And as soon as I walked out on the deck, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is my house. I have to have this house!'”

Bailey moved into her new digs last season, but only recently finished furnishing the place. The reality star displayed her completed home during the early part of Season 10. She has also shared numerous photos of the home on social media, and it looks like she’s thrilled that she purchased it.

Fans can watch Cynthia Bailey – and the epic return of Kim Zolciak – when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

