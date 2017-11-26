Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prompt Palace’s Shocking ‘Love Life’ Statement And Tuesday Engagement Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked so much speculation about their romance and anticipated engagement that Buckingham Palace has issued an official statement. Rarely does the palace comment on the royal family’s personal matters, but in this case, with the engagement rumored to be announced on Tuesday, the frenzy has resulted in a rather prim pronouncement from royal headquarters.

Prince Harry Engagement Rumors Spark Rare Royal Response

Yahoo pointed out that it took months of “frenzied speculation” to persuade a representative of Buckingham Palace to make a rare official statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The spokesperson revealed that royal romance watchers will not receive a soap opera style set of spoilers and hints about Harry and Meghan.

“[Buckingham Palace will] not give a running commentary on Harry’s love life.”

However, if that official statement was intended to halt speculation, it backfired. Instead, it’s being interpreted as an announcement that Prince Harry is on the verge of placing a ring on Meghan’s finger. In true British fashion, the bookmakers are providing more information than Buckingham Palace on the likelihood of an engagement.

Meghan Markle Already Received Proposal And Ring From Prince Harry?

With bets suspended, British bookmakers offered up their unique insights into Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s relationship status. A spokesperson from betting agency William Hill thinks that Harry has already proposed. And there is no soap opera suspense in that statement either, with the assumption that Meghan gave a positive response when the prince asked if she would marry him.

“We believe the happy couple are already engaged and have been for some time.”

In contrast, a representative from betting and gambling agency Ladbrokes predicted that the engagement will happen in the near future. If that prediction becomes true, it will be an early Christmas present for fans of Prince Harry and Markle.

“Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we’re concerned it’s coming imminently,” said the spokesperson.

Meghan Markle Ready To Embrace Her Prince Charming’s Proposal On Tuesday?

Comparing the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan to an old-fashioned fairy tale, the betting agency representative predicted that the love birds will enjoy a happy ending.

“Meghan has met her Prince Charming and it looks like this fairy tale is going to end happy ever after.”

As for precisely when to expect the engagement announcement, the Daily Mail predicted that it will occur on Tuesday. Royal insiders told the newspaper that the engagement announcement will occur this week, with the plans polished during meetings among senior staff members at Kensington Palace.

In contrast to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street has not issued a statement. However, there is a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday, which is thought to give Theresa May a chance to tell the gathering about the royal engagement.

“An official announcement is expected in the next few days, with Tuesday thought to be the most likely date.”

If Tuesday does turn out to be the day of the proposal, it would parallel the day of the week that Prince Harry’s brother and his father both selected to reveal their engagement news to the world.

From Dogs Guy And Bogart To Palace Breach Of Protocol, All Signs Point To Proposal Next Week

The prediction of a proposal on Tuesday comes in the wake of other signs that Meghan Markle is ready to accept Prince Harry’s proposal. Markle showed up in London last week. The actress looked upbeat as she shopped.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

The whereabouts of Meghan’s beloved pets also have been tracked to determine when she will become officially engaged to Prince Harry. At this point, her dogs Bogart and Guy reportedly are in quarantine in London, awaiting their opportunity to become fur members of the royal family.

In addition, going against traditional protocol, a senior official from Buckingham Palace was spotted at Kensington Palace. That sighting is interpreted as another signal that the engagement is soon.

As to where Markle will live, building plans have been reported at Kensington Palace. She may live there in one of the apartments. Prince Harry currently resides in Nottingham Cottage in the Palace grounds.

