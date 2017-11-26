‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Case Teases What’s Next For Sharon And Scott

Sharon and Scott’s romance is not a rushed one, and people like how it started with a friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship. Sharon Case teases what’s next for her character and Scott on The Young and the Restless.

Speaking with Soaps In Depth, Case shared that she also like how The Young and the Restless did not force Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) into a romantic relationship and that instead, it developed over a normal period of time. “They’re a good fit for each other… and this is the right timing for them because of the places they are at in their lives right now,” Case said.

However, as their relationship becomes deeper, the couple are going to face some tough times, Sharon teased. One of the main issues would be Abby (Melissa Ordway), who is often Sharon’s adversary. “Every love story needs to have a love triangle,” Case added.

Abby and Scott had a hookup while they were trapped in a storage unit. While Abby assured Scott that whatever happened to them there would be a secret, Y&R spoilers tease that Sharon will be suspicious and may eventually find it out. Things might get worse now that Abby and Scott have joined forces to bring down Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after Victor (Eric Braeden) made her the COO of Newman Enterprises.

The Young and Restless Spoilers: Sharon and Scott Goes On Date – Next Y&R Super Couple? https://t.co/E0cHoGsUfG pic.twitter.com/kh3GyiDFnf — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) April 16, 2017

If Scott’s cheating on Sharon is revealed, she might get back to her unstable state. Sharon has a bipolar issue, but she’s been pretty stable recently, thanks to being in love. Once she finds out about what Abby and Scott did while they were trapped, she might forget about her medicines which might lead her back to depression. Will she seek revenge against Abby and Scott? Or will she be able to continue redeeming herself? Other spoilers suggest that she might actually reunite with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick would be able to help Sharon get through another breakup if her relationship with Scott could not be saved. Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are having troubles too, so changing partners is possible.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]