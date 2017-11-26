Ivana Trump: Melania ‘Resents’ I Married Donald And Have Three Kids – POTUS Misses His Old Golf Life [Video]

Ivana Trump has had a lot to say about President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during her book tour for her Raising Trump tome. As reported by the Inquisitr, Ivana believed that her daughter Ivanka Trump could someday become president. But the comments that Ivana has been making about Melania and Donald are the ones going viral. While Melania has to deal with folks asking Google if Melania is pregnant in 2017, she also has to deal with the latest round of comments that Ivana is making to the press about confusion over the “first lady” title.

As seen in the above video, Ivana once again wondered why calling herself Trump’s first lady would cause any kind of problem with the current first lady. According to the Daily Edge, Ivana didn’t understand why Melania had a problem with Ivana calling herself Trump’s first day, since Ivana was Trump’s first wife. Ivana went on to claim that Melania may resent her for having three children with Trump and for being his first wife.

“I said I’m first Trump lady and first lady went bananas over it. I was married to Donald and have 3 kids with him. I have no idea why she resents it. Leave it at that. Who cares? I think she’s trying her best.”

Ivana gave Melania a left-handed compliment when Ivana appeared on the Ray D’Arcy Show and claimed that Melania was probably trying to do her best job as first lady.

Ivana did admit that her former husband misses his old life of golfing and attending fancy events. Ivana said that the job of President of the United States requires Trump to get up very early and work all day, until midnight almost every day. While some viewers turned to Twitter to express how funny they found Ivana’s interview, others wrote that Ivana seemed out of touch, noting that Trump seems to play plenty of golf and watch plenty of TV still in his role as leader of the free world.

Ivana once again described Trump as a man who wasn’t the type to stroll their three kids around Central Park when they were young, but received visits in his Trump Tower office from the children every day on their way to and from school.

As reported by Independent, Ivana married Trump in 1977 and the couple divorced in 1992.

