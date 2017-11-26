A Report Claiming Melania Trump Is Copying Michelle Obama Again Is Really Annoying People

A report claiming that Melania Trump is copying Michelle Obama again is really annoying people. The comparisons began in July 2016 after it was discovered that Mrs. Trump plagiarized Obama’s speech at the Republican National Convention. She never lived it down and has since been accused of borrowing a page or two out of the former first lady’s book. It’s happening again — this time it may be a bit of a stretch to those reading the latest report.

Business Insider reported that Melania Trump copied Michelle Obama over her fashion choice while spending time with the U.S. Coast Guard on Thanksgiving Day in Riviera Beach, Florida. She opted for the same $75 J. Crew button-down shirt that she wore when returning home from Camp David.

AOL News highlighted the story on Sunday, with people reacting to claims that Melania Trump is using her choice of the shirt as a “brilliant political” move learned from Michelle Obama when it comes to being more accessible with the public.

“Michelle Obama became famous for her appreciation of Target and J. Crew fashion during her time as first lady. Obama used fashion to appear as an accessible yet aspirational ‘mom-in-chief’ — a look that Melania Trump seems to be adopting herself,” the report reads in part.

The report does add that Trump may not be trying “to exactly replicate Obama’s style,” but she’s probably getting a greater sense of what’s appropriate to wear during certain public outings. However, people commenting on the article weren’t particularly impressed with the angle of the report. They didn’t agree that Melania Trump is copying Michelle Obama by wearing an affordable J. Crew shirt more than once!

More than a few commented that Trump and Obama are two different women with two different styles. One said they also have “two different pocketbooks.” One wrote that the article was “kind of a reach” and to “give it a break” drawing comparisons. Another wrote that if the media can’t find anything negative to write about the Trumps then the first lady “must be copying” Michelle Obama, calling it “a joke.” Several other commenters chimed in expressing disgust that the press won’t stop talking about the Obamas despite the fact they’re out of office.

Melania Trump wears high-fashion labels to almost every event she attends with clothes worth several thousand dollars. It’s a radical departure from her costly wardrobe when she dresses casual, but many recognize it doesn’t automatically ascribe her to copying Michelle Obama.

