Meghan Markle Spotted With Royal Bodyguards For First Time — Kate Middleton’s Guards Came After Engagement

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement won’t come as a surprise, the date they intend to announce their future plans of becoming man and wife is much anticipated. The media has been looking for signs or hints of Harry and Meghan’s official announcement coming out of the royal palace for months now, but so far it’s been to no avail. The waiting game is still on.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle is now guarded by royal protection officers. This is a sign of things to come, with the official announcement of their engagement possibly blaring in the headlines as soon as this week. Meghan was seen with the royal protection officers on Tuesday while out Christmas shopping on King’s Road in Chelsea. She had bodyguards from Met Police Protection Command with her when she was spotted on the sidewalks in front of the shops.

This was the first time Meghan has been seen flanked by bodyguards of the royal set while alone. When she is with Prince Harry, that is to be expected, but a solo trip with royal protection can only mean one thing, that her days are numbered as a civilian.

These taxpayer-funded security guards were assigned to Kate Middleton only after she became engaged to Prince William while in Kenya. Their engagement remained a secret until the official announcement was made about a month later, cites the Daily Mail.

News that Prince Harry and Meghan have appeared to finish up “a series of last-minute meetings between senior courtiers at Kensington Palace” seems to indicate things are moving right along. Meghan is also in the process of being schooled on how to escape a terrorist attack, along with what to do if she is by chance taken hostage.

This training is delivered by specially-trained officers who are preparing Meghan for this type of event if she should find herself in a situation in the future. According to the Daily Mail, this coming Tuesday is thought to be the most likely date for the official announcement of their engagement to come out of Kensington Palace.

Tuesday seems to be the designated day for announcing royal engagements as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s announcement was made on this day of the week, as well as Prince Charles’ engagement announcement.

In other news, Prince Harry had his mom in his thoughts when he designed Meghan’s engagement ring using diamonds that once adorned Princess Diana, which is reported in an earlier article from the Inquisitr.

