Barb Is Back In Hilarious ‘Stranger Things’ Parody On ‘Sesame Street’

Following the suspenseful season finale of season two of Stranger Things in recent weeks, fans of the residents of Hawkins have been left with little to satisfy their unquenchable appetite for more adventures to keep the Upside Down at bay. But luckily they needn’t wait any longer, as Sesame Street has based one of its most recent educational videos on the favorite Netflix show.

As reported by UPROXX, the folks over at Sesame Street have been capitalizing, in their own way, off of the runaway successes of manor television and streaming networks. An earlier version of a parody of AMC’s popular The Walking Dead was very well-received, and, despite the R-rated content of the original show, SesameStreet managed to turn the zombie-apocalypse subject matter into a lighthearted piece for children.

Another successful parody saw characters from the Sesame Workshop in an Orange Is The New Black spoof, with their version being titled Orange Is The New Snack. Featuring some of the most famous Muppets reconfigured as Orange Is The New Black doppelgangers, the parody took an understandably different direction to season five of the Netflix show. Litchfield Penitentiary, for example, was replaced by a school as a location, and the lead character, Piper Snackman, was embroiled in some snack-related issue. Things take a hilarious turn after that.

This time, however, it was Stranger Things that became the inspiration for a six-minute-long homage to Netflix’s supernatural hit, aptly called Sharing Things.

Apart from a very welcome Muppet version of Barb making an appearance, we see many more familiar faces like Grover, Ernie and yes, Winona Ryder too. The kids’ version is in Sesame Workshop’s signature educational style, yet has managed to stay true to the ’80s-kissed spin on Netflix’s original series.

As expected, Sharing Things is adorable, and fans are treated to all sort of little details that are tailor-made for die-hard fans of the original show. One of the highlights is the entrance of Eleven, a moment that will surely go down as kiddie-parody genius. And Cookie-Monster morphed into a Demogorgon is probably the cutest incarnation of an Upside Down creation you’ll ever see. You can watch the full homage below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]