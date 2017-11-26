NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Julius Randle For 2018 First Round Pick Before Deadline

Recent NBA trade rumors are out that the Los Angeles Lakers could be ready to trade Julius Randle for a 2018 first-round draft pick before February’s deadline. Randle has been demoted to a substitute role this season after starting for head coach Luke Walton last year.

Fansided’s Hoops Habit suggested the rumor, saying that the Lakers are looking to obtain a first-round pick next year “to get back into the mix on draft day.” The Lakers have had the top 2 pick in the last three years and had drafted Randle seventh overall in 2014.

Randle is set to become a restricted free agent next summer as his rookie contract’s expiration draws near. The report said that Randle “will likely be looking for a significant pay raise,” which is something the Lakers are rumored to be not willing to give.

Lakers team president Magic Johnson is reportedly hoping to land two big name free agents in 2018, and according to the latest NBA rumors, spending “big bucks” on Randle is not an option for the Hollywood squad at the moment.

Randle, who started 73 of the 74 games he played in 2016-2017, has been a monster off the bench for the Lakers this season. He is currently averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. His other stats were more or less the same as last season’s, but what is striking is his marked decrease in minutes from 28.8 to 21.6.

There are trade rumors saying that the reason for Randle’s significant drop in playing time is the arrival of rookie Kyle Kuzma, who is currently leading the Lakers in scoring with an average of 16.8 points per game. Kuzma, the 27th pick in last June’s draft, is a big revelation for Walton. The former Utah standout has been in the starting lineup since Larry Nance Jr. was injured early this month.

Bleacher Report said that Nance’s return from injury “could help expedite” a potential Julius Randle trade. The report noted that the Kentucky Wildcats product is “already reportedly on his way out of town.”

According to the Orange County Register, the Lakers are targeting their Monday match against Staples Center co-tenants Los Angeles Clippers as a possible come back game for Nance. More trade rumors are expected to come as many basketball analysts observe Walton’s rotation during the said contest.

