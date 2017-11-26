‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Returns To Unleash Secrets; Bill Stops Steffy From Confessing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that more conflicts are coming up as Thorne returns. It will be a big surprise for Ridge and the Forrester clan, but they cannot avoid such event.

Thorne and Ridge’s Rivalry

For this week in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ingo Rademacher is taking over Thorne’s role while leaving his Jasper Jacks character in General Hospital. His arrival in Los Angeles was not taken well by his brother Ridge and sibling rivalry will erupt. Moreover, Ridge already has an inkling of what Thorne may be up to for suddenly showing up in town.

Sure enough, Thorne has something up his sleeve and he is planning to disclose some big secrets. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thorne will choose to open up to Brooke so she will be the first to know about the confidential information.

As it turned out, Thorne wants to claim his rightful place at Forrester’s fashion business. He plans to secure his position at Forrester Creations and prepare for this moment by returning as CEO who successfully launched his own fashion company in Europe. As Thorne works his way to reach his goal, explosive feud with Ridge will break out in the B&B.

Thorne and Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne has been thinking about Brooke since coming back. They will reconnect and let her in on his secret about what he had been up to in Europe. As they fill each other about their lives, Thorne will be upset about the horrible things that Brooke went through with Bill.

After their catching up, Thorne will waste no time and set out to begin his plan. His first move is to earn Eric’s approval so he can infiltrate the Forrester Creations. He may have to work hard to convince his father, but with what he had achieved while away, it is likely that Eric would be impressed with him.

Eric and Sheila

Eric will be very surprised to see Sheila since he thought she already left the town. They bumped into each other and while visibly wary in Sheila’s presence, Eric somehow calmed down after Sheila apologized and Eric somewhat saw some sincerity.

Then again, seeing that she got Eric again with her apology, Sheila might start to scheme something once more as the Forrester patriarch obviously dropped his guard against her.

Next week on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne returns to Los Angeles from Paris. Take a sneak peek with these photos: https://t.co/2nCXOZ0neG pic.twitter.com/QOiJg3xteo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 25, 2017

Steffy and Liam

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam is happy that Bill and Steffy forgave him for his disloyalty when he teamed up with the Spectras. But it seems that their mended relationship will not last as Sally might drop hints about Bill and Steffy’s betrayal. What’s more, Wyatt also sensed that something is up between his father and sister-in-law so the secret may reach Liam soon.

Steffy feels that her world is getting smaller so she mulls on confessing to Liam. However, Bill will stop her by saying that Liam will surely leave her if she comes clean. In the end, Steffy will opt to keep her mouth shut, but for how long can she hide her unfaithfulness?

Find out how to watch your favorite #CBSDaytime programs during the week of Thanksgiving: https://t.co/zMimjEL3oS pic.twitter.com/5qirr2VD54 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 22, 2017

[Featured Image by TV Festival-Olivier Huitel/ PLS Pool/Getty Images]