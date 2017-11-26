Nick Lachey Asks for Public’s Help After His Employee Is Shot Leaving Work At Lachey’s Bar

Nick Lachey is asking his fans to help find the man who shot one of his employees at the Cincinnati bar he owns with his brother. The 98 Degrees crooner and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant took to Twitter to plead for help for his employee, Elizabeth Richardson, who was shot in the face as she crossed the street near Lachey’s sports bar in Cincinnati.

Elizabeth Richardson, a bar manager at Lachey’s, was walking across the street near the bar on Walnut Street at about 3 a.m. when someone yelled at her from the window of a van, according to a report by ABC affiliate WCPO.

When Richardson, a 27-year-old mom of a three-year-old son, approached the van, the gunman shot her in the face. The young mother was hospitalized at UC Medical Center with serious injuries. Investigators believe Richardson was shot by the man, who is believed to be in his 20s with gold-rimmed glasses and a light-colored beard, after he yelled obscenities at her. The shooting occurred on Thanksgiving Eve, which is one of the biggest bar nights of the year, according to WLWT. Hours after the shooting, Nick and Drew Lachey appeared with 98 Degrees at the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where they performed a new song.

Nick Lachey opened Lachey’s sports bar in 2015 with his younger brother and fellow 98 Degree member Drew Lachey. Both stars took to social media to ask for help for their employee, directing their followers to a donations page for the victim.

“Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice,” Nick Lachey tweeted. Nick Lachey also asked fans to help Elizabeth and her family get through this difficult time.

Drew Lachey also reached out to his fans, writing, “As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If [you] have any info about it please contact the authorities or [you] can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers.”

Fans of Nick and Drew Lachey know that the brothers’ quest to open their bar in their Ohio hometown was documented on the A&E series, Lachey’s Bar, in 2015. At the time, Nick Lachey told SheKnows he was excited to showcase the famous city he grew up in.

“I think it’ll be a great thing for the city to have that profile on TV,” Lachey said of his Over-the-Rhine community. “Cincinnati is, genuinely, it’s home and we’re proud to come from there… We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase Cincinnati on a national level and show everybody out there what a great city it is.”

The bar soon became known as the go-to place for radio-sponsored parties as it attracted an eclectic mix of patrons, amid an “elevated” pub grub menu.

You can see a clip from the Lachey’s Bar reality show below.

