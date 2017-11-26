Meghan Markle’s Ring Honors Prince Harry’s Mom — Crafted Out Of Diamonds That Once Adorned Princess Diana

Prince Harry has commissioned a very special engagement ring for Meghan Markle, which seems to follow in the footsteps of Prince William’s line of thinking when it came to his choice of a ring for Kate Middleton. Princess Diana’s memory will once again grace the engagement of one of her sons.

Meghan and Prince Harry have set the date to announce their engagement with plans on having Princess Diana there in spirit. Diamonds that Diana once wore in a beautiful brooch will now be adorning Meghan’s finger as an engagement ring, according to Us Weekly.

It looks like Prince Harry is as sentimental as his brother Prince William when it comes to their mom. When William proposed to Kate Middleton, he did so with his mom’s ring, but he had to ask Harry’s permission first. He didn’t need to get Harry’s permission to get engaged, but to present Kate with the ring that’s become iconic today because the ring belonged to Harry.

After Princess Diana’s death, her two sons each picked a keepsake from their mom’s personal belongings and Harry’s choice was the ring that Kate wears today, reports The Mirror from an article published earlier this year. The story goes that Harry was happy to hand the ring over to his brother when William was making the move to bring Kate into the family. She had already become like a sister to Harry and the ring, which Diana wore, was more than just a piece of jewelry, but a way of keeping their mom close to them.

Now with Meghan about to become engaged to Harry, the tradition of keeping their mom close in their world continues with the ring Harry has designed. According to Us Weekly, “Prince Harry, 33, designed a ring for the actress using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.”

The BBC News headlines report Sunday morning that the “Nation awaits royal engagement.” While all eyes across the pond are watching for that announcement, Meghan and Harry have the world’s attention as well.

Harry and Meghan have set the date to announce their engagement and while that date was not made public, it will most likely come in January, with a summer wedding following, according to Us Weekly. Meghan recently wrapped up the filming of her show Suits and plans call for her to move right into Prince Harry’s two-bedroom cottage, which is on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

US Weekly reports the couple has no plans to live separately, “Meghan will move right in.” She is expected to have some time settling into her new home before the wedding plans start a whirlwind period for the couple, much like the whirlwind seen before William and Kate tied the royal knot.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]