The Galaxy S9 Might Not Be That Powerful, But It Will Make The Galaxy S8 Look Dated

The Galaxy S9 is coming in a few months, but Samsung has managed to keep practically all the pertinent details about its latest handset secret. Little by little, however, details about the upcoming flagship smartphone are trickling in from the rumor mill. Needless to say, what has been released so far has been a mixture of encouraging news and disappointment.

Recently, benchmark scores of a device speculated to be the Galaxy S9 were discovered on Geekbench. Based on the scores of the smartphone, however, it appears like the Galaxy S9 would be rather underpowered, having only 4GB of RAM and performing almost poorly in the benchmarking site’s tests.

In fact, if the leaked Geekbench scores of the Galaxy S9 are any indication, it seems like Samsung’s first 2018 flagship might be destined to be trampled by its Cupertino-bred rival, the iPhone X, which recently performed incredibly well in Geekbench’s tests.

Despite these weaknesses, however, the South Korean tech giant’s first 2018 flagship would likely be quite successful nonetheless. While the device might be lacking in raw power and performance, the smartphone might, if recent reports are to be believed, debut a groundbreaking screen design.

According to a recent report from Sam Mobile, a tipster has released some pertinent information about the physical aesthetic of the Galaxy S9. According to the latest information in the rumor mill, the Samsung Galaxy S9 would debut a radical screen-to-body ratio. So radical, in fact, that the device would probably feature an 89 to 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

With a front panel featuring an 89 to 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Galaxy S9 would practically make the already stellar Galaxy S8, as well as its rivals such as the LG V30 and the OnePlus 5T, look dated by comparison.

So far, the Galaxy S8 boasts one of the most impressive screen-to-body ratios in the smartphone industry, with 84 percent of the handset being dominated by the screen, as noted in a TrustedReviews report. Even these impressive figures, however, pale in comparison with the 90 percent screen-to-body ratio that would be featured on the Galaxy S9.

To achieve these figures, Samsung would have to completely remove the bottom bezels of the upcoming flagship smartphone, while reducing its top bezels, as well. If Samsung can accomplish this, then its second-generation Infinity Display could very well be one of the Galaxy S9’s most impressive features.

Of course, these are but speculations for now, and Samsung has not confirmed if these figures are accurate. Thus, as with other rumors about the 2018 flagship device, it is best to take this with a massive grain of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is speculated for release during the first quarter of 2018. Pricing for the upcoming smartphone remains unknown, though rumors are high that the Galaxy S9 would start at the same price as its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S8.

[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]