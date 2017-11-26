Gilas Pilipinas Vs. Chinese Taipei: Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas will host Chinese Taipei on Monday, November 27, at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. It is the second matchday of the first round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The Philippines are looking to get their second win and solidify their spot as one of the top two of the group, while Chinese Taipei wants to earn their first victory.

The Filipinos survived their first game of the qualifiers on Friday in Tokyo against Japan, 77-71. The best point guard in Asia, Jason Castro William, had an amazing game for Gilas Pilipinas. Castro put up 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Naturalized center Andray Blatche chipped in with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Sharpshooting forward Matthew Wright added 12 points and three assists while Gabe Norwood had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Gilas Pilipinas had a 10-point lead midway in the final quarter, but Japan used a 9-2 run to get back into the game, per Rappler. However, Castro hit the dagger three in the final minute with Roger Pogoy finishing it up with a breakaway layup. The Philippines even had a 14-point lead in the second quarter, but Japan used their three-point shooting to climb back.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei had a terrible first game on their home floor against visiting powerhouse Australia. The Taiwanese were no match in the 104-66 massacre. Quincy Davis III was the team’s best player in the blowout with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks. It was a total team effort by Australia because five players scored in double figures led by Jason Cadee with 16 points.

According to Noel Zarate of Sports 5, Chinese Taipei will have a relatively young team against Gilas Pilipinas with an average age of 27-years-old. They are going to be led by Davis, but they also boast top players such as Yi-Hsiang Chou, Cheng Liu, and Kuan-Chuan Chen. Chinese Taipei is known for getting hot at any game and Gilas Pilipinas cannot take them lightly.

The Philippines’ head coach Chot Reyes is going to field the same lineup he used against Japan for the game on Monday. The Filipinos are headed by Andray Blatche with Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Abueva, Kevin Alas, June Mar Fajardo, Allein Maliksi, Gabe Norwood, Roger Pogoy, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Jason Castro William, and Matthew Wright.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei is scheduled to happen on Monday, November 27, at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. The game will start at 3:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and 7:30 p.m. local time. Fans can also watch Gilas Pilipinas vs. Chinese Taipei via live stream on Sports 5 Live and Live Basketball TV.

[Featured Image by Stanley Chou/Getty Images]