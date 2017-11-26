‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Week Of Nov. 27-Dec. 1: Jack’s Choice, Cane’s Tragedy, Karma Gets Hilary

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 21-December 1 reveal that Jack will (Peter Bergman) have to make an important choice, Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be shattered by some life-altering news and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will get her comeuppance when karma pays her a visit. It seems as if these residents of Genoa City will face a difficult week that may affect how they function for the foreseeable future.

Jack Makes A Career Change

Jack is so preoccupied with his personal life that he doesn’t even notice Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) office shenanigans right under his nose. Ever since he found out that Dina (Marla Adams) has Alzheimer Disease, he has felt a new sense of responsibility towards his mother. In fact, Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 27-December 1, indicate that Jack will make the choice to change his careers, for the time being, in lieu of his mother’s health problems. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Soap Opera Spy, state that Jack will leave work, for an indefinite period of time, in order to take care of his Dina. Mother and son will share a deeply touching moment that will move Y&R fans to tears.

A secret will be revealed and the Abbott family will never be the same. Don't miss the shocking surprise tomorrow on The Young and the Restless!! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Cane Receives Another Blows

Cane Ashby has had a very trying year, and consequentially so has his wife Lily (Christel Khalil). Despite standing on the verge of divorce, it is Lily who will support him during the week of November 27 – December 1. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane’s world will again be thrown into disarray when he receives some news which will shatter his world. There may be a possibility that the news is related to the baby, since the news will be enough to bring Cane to his knees. With Juliet out of the picture, could there be a chance that through his pain, Lily and Cane could save their marriage?

Karma Pays Hilary Back

Hilary shows no mercy, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to Y&R viewers that karma pays her the same respect. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 7 – December 1, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will launch investigation into what happened to The Underground. As a result, he will be able to figure out Hilary’s role due to a telling clue.

We’re breaking out the Naughty and the Nice next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/3nbzXH6iwx — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]