‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Abe Blame Valerie? Future Teased By James Reynolds And Vanessa Williams

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver is angry with nearly everyone in Salem. Lashing out, he is also assigning blame to practically every person he can think of. Even though he hasn’t accused Valerie Grant of causing Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) coma, his actions tell a different story. Does he blame the heart specialist and how will this affect their romantic future? Actors James Reynolds and Vanessa Williams tackled this topic during the Days Of Days event.

She Knows had the opportunity to conduct cast interviews at the annual event. James Reynolds and Vanessa Williams were among them and the actors discussed Abe’s storyline following Theo getting shot. Even though JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) fired the gun, the mayor of Salem is blaming nearly everyone. Valerie Grant is a heart specialist, but she is the best surgeon at the hospital. She operated on Theo. However, there was a complication, which left the young man in a coma.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abe and Valerie’s relationship could get bumpy. Even though Abe Carver never said anything about blaming Valerie, his actions said something different. She tried to grab his hand to reassure him, but he let go of it and walked away. It was clear that this just added to the guilt that Valerie felt, even though Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) insisted she did nothing wrong.

At the Days Of Days event, the actors revealed that Abe and Valerie would stay together. In fact, Valerie is in charge of helping Theo recover after he wakes up from his coma. She will also try to help Abe deal with JJ shooting Theo on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggest that the mayor won’t make it easy for her, though. He is full of fury and rage, and could unintentionally take it out on the woman he loves.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe and Valerie will get through the upcoming obstacles. However, the road will be rocky. Luckily, Valerie Grant is an exceptionally patient and understanding woman. Not only will she be there for Abe, but for Theo as well.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

