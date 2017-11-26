Sarah Huckbee’s #Piegate Puts White House Credibility In Crumbles Yet Again

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was simply trying to share her amateur cooking skills to the public, but she did not expect it to go from Instagram-friendly photo to a new Twitter phenomenon called “#PIEGATE.”

During the Thanksgiving weekend, Sanders shared a photo of her so-called home-made pecan pie. She even said in the caption that she did not have time to cook “much these days, but managed” to squeeze in a perfectly made “Chocolate Pecan Pie” “at the family farm.”

There would have been no problem of her sharing her masterpiece if not for the quality of the photo.

According to Los Angeles Times, the pie was photographed against a white background with some blurs around it. Users as well as journalists wanted to see it in a more “realistic setting” and not in some plain background that made it look more like a stock photo you can download from the web.

It would have been a lot more believable if the pie was photographed in the kitchen counter or together with the other feasts during Thanksgiving, but it wasn’t. Even Washington Bureau Chief of American Urban Radio Networks April D. Ryan, was too skeptical she even asked Sanders to show a picture with the pie on the table.

This then began a series of sarcastic rampage from other Twitter users, claiming they have also done a “fantastic” job grooming their unicorn, cleaning their Upper East Side kitchen counter or even mowing the front yard of what seemed like a castle in Europe.

Though the pie seemed trivial, it speaks volumes when it comes to the person speaking on behalf of the White House. It should also be noted that Sanders posted the photo from the official White House Press Secretary Twitter account.

Ever since the election, Trump’s White House has a big question mark on credibility and if their spokesperson can simply lie with as small as the baking of her own pecan pie, one can only wonder what other lies she’s told the public.

According to Republican Strategist John Weaver, this has an impact on the truthfulness of the press secretary.

“At times, what we’ve found with this administration is a president, and even lower-level staffers, who are willing to lie about issues big and small.… It’s now come to the point where some are even willing to question the legitimacy of a pie,” said Weaver.

Weaver notes that the inconsistency of what the administration is saying, say for example Trump’s latest comments on rejecting TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year Award, just builds up people’s perception on Trump’s entire leadership.

The public is getting acquainted with the lies and this will not be beneficial for either parties.

Sanders’ pie may be a stock photo, but her actions about claiming it was hers was more than just about cooking.

“When the administration is not truthful, it causes concern,” Weaver said. “When there is a crisis, can the American people believe the Trump administration? I think some will pause, and they’ve been given reason to pause.”

