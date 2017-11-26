Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Spending Time Apart After Shock Reunion — What Happened?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had a fraught history. The pair dated on/off for many years before finally splitting, and Justin left Selena distressed when he took up with a string of Instagram models circa 2015. Some reports even claimed that Selena turned to drink and drugs to cope with her feelings as Justin frolicked publicly with a bevy of beauties. One report heartbreakingly quoted a source as saying that Selena Gomez “doesn’t understand why it’s been so easy for [Justin] to move on, and so hard for her.”

So it’s understandable that fans of Jelena were worried when they heard that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez — who reportedly just got back together — did not spend the Thanksgiving holidays together.

Hollywood Life assures us that there’s no need to worry… or at least, there are no bad feelings between Justin and Selena themselves.

According to the new report, it is Selena’s family that is concerned that she has let Bieber back into her life.

Apparently, the Gomez’ s have seen Justin break Selena’s heart so many times that they are very wary of him and uncertain about her decision. The Hollywood Life writer opines that this is “understandable”!

Apparently it was Justin who decided not to go with Selena to visit her family. The heartthrob is reportedly aware that they do not like him, and chose to back out of this holiday rather than ruffle people’s feather.

A source said, ‘There is a good amount of Selena’s family that don’t like Justin and are trying to figure everything out on their reconciliation… Justin decided to not ruffle any feathers and had Selena visit her family without him because he can see her a lot more than they do and he also didn’t want to be the reason that people had a bad holiday.”

Justin decided to let Selena see her family rather than whisking her away on their own for a couple’s holiday. This is reportedly part of Bieber’s plan to get back in the family’s good books. It sounds like the once-reckless heartthrob is trying to be very considerate… perhaps he really is serious about treating Selena right this time around!

The source continued, “He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family’s good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year. Its all about baby steps with Justin this time around.”

The public battle between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reached its peak many months back when he was involved with Sophia Richie. Selena called Justin out publicly for flaunting the seventeen-year-old model on Instagram, and accused him of not appreciating his fans! Justin had asked his fans, the Beliebers, to show more respect to his girlfriend and stop sending her hate.

Justin insisted that he loved his Beliebers, but he soon made his Instagram private, presumably because the fans kept sending hurtful remarks to Sophia, or perhaps because he wanted to avoid another showdown with Selena.

Selena Gomez got together with singer The Weeknd for a while and seemed happy with him, despite claims that the hookup sparked a war with Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi. Bella Hadid was dating The Weeknd prior to his involvement with Selena.

The final twist to the saga came just weeks ago when reports said that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were back together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are indeed “exclusive” once more.

[Featured Image by David Kotinsky/Getty Images]