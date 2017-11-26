‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Oscar Confronts Miller’s Drew, Father-Son Drama Leads To Shocking Revelations?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Oscar (Garren Stitt) witnesses Dr. Kim Nero’s (Tamara Braun’s) encounter with Patient 6 (Steve Burton) at Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wrights) Thanksgiving dinner party. The dramatic incident makes an impression on Oscar’s mind and leaves him confused. His interest in Patient 6 is piqued when he learns that he is the identical twin of his mother’s former lover, Drew. Once Oscar learns that Miller’s character is Drew, he would likely assume that he has found his dad and demand to meet him.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint a dramatic encounter between Drew (Billy Miller) and Oscar.

The encounter with Drew could prove disturbing and traumatizing for Oscar, especially if he becomes convinced that Billy Miller’s character is actually his father Drew. Drew (Billy Miller) apparently has no memories of Kim and Oscar, so he would deny ever having known them. Due to the fact that Drew is primarily concerned about saving his relationship with Sam, he would vehemently reject Oscar as his son.

The rejection would hurt Oscar deeply if he is convinced that Drew is his father.

It remains to be seen how Kim reacts to the news that Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) husband could be Drew and that his original face was altered by surgery. However, current fan speculation claims that Dr. Kim Nero might have been involved in the twin memory swap experiments. If the speculation is true, then Kim’s reaction when she meets Drew could inadvertently give her away.

The search for Oscar's father continues. But first, Carly wants to meet his mother. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/BNlLp4ejDV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 16, 2017

However, regardless of whether Kim was involved in the memory switch experiments or not, she could try to stop Oscar from meeting Drew, especially if she learns enough about Miller’s character to convince her that he is actually the man who fathered Oscar. If Kim had avoided talking to Oscar about his father over the years then it is likely that she wouldn’t want him to meet Drew. In fact, Kim’s discovery that Oscar’s relationship with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has inadvertently brought him very close to finding his father could make Kim regret her decision to bring her son to Port Charles, and she might consider taking Oscar away.

Josslyn and Oscar would be alarmed to learn that Kim could be planning to separate them. Josslyn would thus intensify her investigation to uncover the truth about Oscar’s father. Now that they believe Miller’s character could be Oscar’s father Drew, they would focus their investigation on him to confirm his identity. The pair could stumble upon shocking information that introduces a startling twist to the plot of the story.

General Hospital spoilers tease surprising developments in the aftermath of Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) Jason reveal.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]