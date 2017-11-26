‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Says Sami Brady Is A Villain In Will Horton’s Eyes

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Sami Brady is going to come up with a horrendous plan. Even though her intention is to make Will Horton (Chandler Massey) remember, it will have devastating results. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, actress Alison Sweeney explained that to Will, Sami is a villain. When he finds out she was behind re-enacting his traumatic experience, he will want nothing to do with her ever again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will get involved in Sami’s scheme. She comes up with a wild idea that she thinks will help her son get his memory back. However, it backfires and the man formerly known as the Necktie Killer will tell Will Horton the shocking truth. He informs Will that the entire plot was Sami’s idea. Since the young man still doesn’t remember his past and already has bad feelings about Sami, this will just infuriate him.

“Sami tries to explain, but it makes her more of a villain in Will’s eyes. He’s very, very angry at her and never wants to talk to her again.”

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal this will be devastating to Sami Brady. It is like she is being stabbed in the heart repeatedly. Ever since Will Horton was born, she has sacrificed everything for him. She has also come up with some pretty crazy ideas to help and/or protect him. All she wants is for him to acknowledge that she is his mother. Even though Will can’t remember anyone in Salem, he seems to be bonding with others. This hurts Sami, as fans saw during her interaction with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller). He is even bonding with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, Sami believes she is going to lose him again. That is why she keeps pushing so hard. However, as Marlena tried to explain, that is only pushing Will further away from her. Even though her intentions are good, she goes too far, just like she always does. Now, it seems that she has pushed her son away for good. Hopefully, the two can somehow come back together again when Will regains his memories.

New week, New #SamiShenanigans! Salem is about to get SHOOK! ???? #Days #Samisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]