Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Not Be Joining The Royal Family For The Holidays

Seems like it’s gonna be a casual and intimate holiday season for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this year. The actress and the royal have been making the headlines since they were first spotted together in mid 2016, and rumors of a possible engagement have been swirling for the past few weeks. But whether or not the rumors are true, it seems that Meghan and Harry will not be joining the rest of the royal family for the holidays.

This is not a “we’re spending the holidays with my family instead of with yours” kind of situation. Meghan and Harry didn’t diss the prince’s family for the holidays, but the Suits actress can’t join the festivities even if they are engaged as it is an event reserved exclusively for married couples.

As reported by Hollywood Life, “Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans are up in the air at the moment.”

“Harry always spends Christmas with the Queen and the rest of his family at Sandringham, but only married partners are permitted to attend the festivities, so Meghan isn’t invited.”

Back when Duchess Kate and Prince William were still engaged, Kate wasn’t allowed to attend the event either, deciding to spend the holidays with her family instead.

“But, Meghan hasn’t got any family here in the UK, so she would be left on her own if Harry attended.”

Even though Prince Harry reportedly asked that an exception be made for his girlfriend — possible fiancee — since she doesn’t have any family in England, the request was unfortunately denied. If Harry were to spend the holidays with the queen and the rest of the royal family, Meghan would be left alone during that time.

“Unless there’s a change in protocol, Harry is planning to spend Christmas at home with Meghan, just the two of them.”

The situation has escalated because Harry has always spent the holidays with his family, so now even Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has intervened.

“Prince Charles has promised that he will speak to the Queen and plead Harry’s case, as he really wants both his sons to be with him, but nobody really thinks it will make any difference.”

While the queen is known for making some exceptions and concessions to traditions over the years, it is not expected that she will change her mind on this matter. Christmas seems to be a very important holiday for her and respecting protocol on this occasion seems to be the norm.

Maybe Meghan and Harry will spend the holidays with her family instead.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]