Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Confirmed Engagement, BBC On Standby For The Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally confirmed their engagement as per reports. With the confirmation, Buckingham Palace reportedly asked BBC to be prepared as they are set to make a big announcement very soon.

The Evening Standard stated that the Royals have already informed BBC network that they will be releasing statements in the coming days. Although they did not give an exact date, it will be sooner than expected.

The preparation for the major royal announcement came after sources claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their engagement to the Royal family on Nov. 24 and it happened over at Queen Elizabeth’s household. However, the family decided to keep the engagement a secret for now as there are still lots of things to arrange regarding this.

Daily Star Online relayed that the Royals have no intention of publicly declaring the engagement yet because they want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to focus on planning their future first.

The sources also told the publication that Harry and Meghan let the Palace know about their engagement through a secret meeting with the Queen. All the staff in Kensington and Buckingham Palace are already aware of the wedding plans as well.

At any rate, Meghan Markle is probably being accommodated inside the Kensington Palace grounds now. She packed her things up and left her apartment in Toronto last week to fly to London.

The American actress also recently quit being Rachel Zane in the US legal TV drama, Suits. Observers believe that these activities are part of preparations for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Details

The Queen’s schedules have been checked to ensure that the wedding date will fall at a time when Her Majesty has no prior commitment. As for the wedding ceremony, it can be at the Westminster Abbey since divorced individuals are now allowed to marry in Church of England under the General Synod Ruling of 2002.

Then again, Royal Central suggested that the Royals are more likely to choose St. Paul’s Cathedral because it was the venue of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s wedding. They said that since the Princess of Wales is not around anymore, she can be present in her younger son’s wedding at least in spirit.

Meanwhile, Daily Star Online contacted Kensington Palace for comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement and the spokeswoman just said that it is not something they will comment on.

