‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Hosts Huge Thanksgiving Dinner For Her Unconventional Family

It may seem inconceivable how polygamy could work harmoniously among families, but the Sister Wives clan shows its fans how it’s done. Kody Brown celebrated Thanksgiving with his entire family, which is composed of his four wives and 18 kids. Kody’s second wife Janelle shared a glimpse of the family’s gorgeous dinner table on her Twitter account.

“Table is ready,” the 48-year-old mother-of-six wrote on Friday evening. Fans of the show immediately commented on her beautiful table arrangement.

Based on the photo Janelle posted, it seems like she hosted this year’s Thanksgiving dinner for the entire Sister Wives family. The extra-long table is set beautifully to accommodate their family of 23, with a massive spread of bread, appetizers, and other sumptuous dishes.

Despite numerous rumors of divorce through the years, Janelle’s Thanksgiving photo proves that the Sister Wives family still remains solid. As seen in their reality show, Kody Brown’s four wives–Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn–live in separate houses, with the polygamous patriarch taking turns to stay with each one. Despite their unconventional set-up, the large family gets along very well and often gathers for special occasions.

This year’s Thanksgiving is extra special for the Brown family. It is the first time Kody and his wives are celebrating the occasion as grandparents. On May 20, Kody and Janelle’s daughter Maddie gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Axel Brown Bush.

“It’s so fun. I can’t believe how much we love this baby already,” Kody and Janelle told People at the time.

The Browns truly have a lot of things to be thankful for this year. Aside from their first grandchild, their already-large brood is also welcoming another addition. In September, Kody and Janelle’s 23-year-old son Logan announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend. He is the third Sister Wives child to tie the knot, after his sisters Maddie and Mykelti (Kody’s daughter with third wife Christine).

It has been almost a year since Sister Wives fans have seen the family on TV, with the reality show currently off-the-air. Its last season wrapped up in January and TLC has yet to announce if the show will be renewed. Because there are lots of exciting things happening around the polygamous family–baby Axel’s birth and Logan’s engagement–fans are hopeful that the network will greenlight a brand new season for next year.

