‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Coming And Goings For The Week Of November 27, Plus ‘DOOL’ Alum Scores New Gig

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal there will be some characters arriving on the scene, as well as some exits. Also, find out which DOOL alum received a new TV gig.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Victoria Konefal makes her debut as the new Ciara Brady on Friday, December 1. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she will arrive and give her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), a big hug.

Ciara has been out of Salem for quite some time and Konefal is replacing Vivian Jovanni. The exit was a mutual decision between Jovanni and those in charge at Days of our Lives. Spoilers tease that Alfonso has been a great help to Konefal, which is great news, especially since this is her big break. The young actress raved about her co-workers helping her adjust to her new gig, including the woman who plays Hope Brady on DOOL.

“Kristian was really, really great about coaching me and talking me through the development of the character. Every time I had a question about the storyline, she was always there to help me through it.”

During the week of November 27, Robert Scott Wilson is returning as Ben Weston. However, he won’t be staying long. Expect his character to leave Salem by the end of the week. Despite the short stint, his storyline is important. As fans may have heard, it crosses over into Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) crazy plan, which makes Will Horton (Chandler Massey) furious. Even though Ben murdered people and was known as the Necktie Killer, Sami needs his help.

However, Days of our Lives spoilers indicate the plan goes haywire when Ben can’t go through with it. He tells Will everything, which leads him to tell his mother that he never wants to see her again. It is unclear how Sami will handle this news, but it is teased that she will be devastated. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean she comes up with another outrageous plan. She has alienated her son enough already.

It was also reported that the actor who previously played Will Horton has landed a new role on another television show. Guy Wilson will appear on Code Black. However, specific details are being kept under wraps for right now.

