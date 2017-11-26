‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers: Universe 7 Is In Danger

There are only 15 minutes left in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power after tonight’s episode that showcased the ultimate defeat of the two powerful warriors from Universe 2. Rozie and Ribrianne were taken down by Android 17 and Android 18, despite the latter’s ankle injury. Universe 7 rejoiced following the Androids’ victory, but it seems that their home is in imminent danger. Will they be able to protect it from destruction?

On Twitter, GovetaXV shared the preview of Dragon Ball Super Episode 118. Goku’s voiceover can be heard and says that his home is in danger after Universes 2 and 6 launch an all-out attack against Universe 7. U2 fighters Ribrianne and Rozie lost the battle to U7’s Androids 17 and 18 while U6 lost both the female Saiyan warriors to Goku. Kale and Caulifla fused together using the Potara earrings, creating one powerful fighter in the person of Kafla.

However, the girl got knocked out of the fusion thanks to the hero’s Ultra Instinct form. The remaining fighters of Universe 2 strike back while Goku is trapped in a black hole and in apparent trouble, although Dragon Ball Super fans hope that he would be able to get out of it. However, he also needs help with his weakened stamina as he just used the Ultra Instinct form against Kafla.

Following Kale and Caulifla’s defeat, U6 only has two remaining warriors – Saonel and Pirina. Todd Blankenship also shared his English translation on Twitter for the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super that says the two Namekian fighters will corner the tag-team Gohan and Piccolo. Some fans suggest that the U6 warriors seem to be dirty fighters as can be seen in their battles.

Both Gohan and Piccolo will have a hard time countering the U6 warriors’ attacks and the preview shows how their powers push the U7 tag-team into a corner. The title of Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 suggests that there will be a universe to get annihilated. However, Blankenship pointed out that the Japanese text can be hazy at times and the title could also mean that there will be one or more universes to get chopped.

Blankenship went on to say that Japanese lacks the plural form and theories have it that there will be more than one universe to get obliterated. Most fans believe that it could be Universe 2 given that its MVP Ribrianne has been defeated. Others also suggest that Universe 6 will also be wiped out despite the two Namekian fighters’ formidable powers. Fans, though, hope that Universe 7 stands still.

As I've mentioned before, the magic of ambiguous Japanese means the title could refer to one or more universes. Presumably though the official subtitle people know precisely what’s coming next episode. pic.twitter.com/whz4VzmCpg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 26, 2017

Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 titled “Accelerating Drama: A Universe Vanishes” is slated to air on December 3 in Japan.

[Featured Image by Phát Hữu | Flickr | Public Domain]