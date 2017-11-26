Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Rumored Engagement: Reason Behind Delay In Making Official Announcement

Meghan Markle may already be a royal fiancee if one believes the rumors swirling about her and Prince Harry’s secret engagement during their trip to South Africa back in August. Some reports claim that their engagement is likely to be confirmed soon, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make the big announcement once they “sort out” a few things.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in the summer of last year, and the latter has confirmed in an interview given to Vogue that they are in love. She, however, has not confirmed or denied reports that Prince Harry has put a ring on her finger.

Soon after the couple’s romantic trip to South Africa, reports surfaced that Prince Harry had proposed to Meghan Markle, and the two would officially confirm their engagement after the American actress completes filming Suits Season 7, which is reportedly her last season. She wrapped up filming on November 17 and moved out of her Toronto house, and earlier this week, she landed in London to be with Prince Harry, according to reports.

Meghan Markle was reportedly seen shopping in London this week. And because of her arrival in London, a bookmaker has suspended betting on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding would take place in 2018.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes says that it looks like an engagement announcement is to be “confirmed imminently,” according to Page Six. Moreover, London Evening Standard reported that BBC has already been primed for a major royal announcement. But despite all the source-based reports circulating, there is still no official announcement to confirm Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are delaying the release of their engagement news because they want to sort out their living arrangement first, according to the Mirror. The report quotes a source as telling the Daily Source that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is currently staying at Nottingham Cottage, Kensington Palace, are hoping to purchase a country retreat in the Cotswolds.

They are trying to sort a few things out first. They are house hunting for a retreat and other things, but it will be up to them to decide.”

The Mirror is also reporting that the royal couple is set to make the big announcement next week, probably on Tuesday. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly held a series of meetings with senior royal courtiers to finalize the engagement plans.

