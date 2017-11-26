Charles Manson’s Grandson Reveals How Infamous Cult Leader Died

Charles Manson is perhaps best known for his cult, known as “The Family,” which murdered at least nine people. The most famous of the murders was the gruesome slaying of pregnant actress Sharon Tate in what has come to be known as the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Manson was convicted in 1971, and has not been out of prison since, as he was serving a life sentence. He passed away at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, near the California State Prison where he resided.

It was well-known that his health had been declining over the past few years, however his family was not forthcoming with the media in discussing what was wrong with him.

At the time of his death, the media reported that he was very ill and needed surgery, but not stable enough to undergo it. He also received a blood transfusion to help keep him alive, but it was reportedly not enough.

The famous cult leader’s grandson, Jason Freeman, revealed that Charles Manson had been suffering from cancer for the past year and had received hospital treatment in the past. However, he stated it wasn’t something his family told people.

Freeman says that he loved his grandfather, despite his legacy as one of the world’s most well-known cult leaders and mass murderers.

According to Freeman, he never got to visit Charles Manson in prison, but he did contact him in the form of telephone calls and letters exchanged, which he estimates to be around 500 over the years.

Freeman’s father is Charles Manson, junior, who was the son of Charles Manson and his first wife, Rosalie Jean Willis. Charles Manson, junior, changed his name to Jay White to escape the Manson family legacy, but ended up killing himself when Jason Freeman was only 16.

Despite Freeman being Charles Manson’s flesh and blood, the infamous cult leader has willed all of his belongings to a pen-pal, Matthew Roberts. This includes $250,000 from t-shirts and prints sold with his likeness on it and several songs Manson wrote and recorded but never released.

It is rumored that Roberts is Manson’s son, though this has not yet been proven.

[Featured Image by AP Images]