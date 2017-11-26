‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary & Devon Get Back Together, Is It Time For The Couple To Have A Baby?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will inch closer to a reunion in the next couple of weeks. Hilary will be under attack during the week of November 27, and it will lead to a hot hookup for the formerly married duo. Is it time they finally get back together and start a family?

According to Soap Central, Devon will stand up for Hilary after Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) posts her nude pictures on social media. He will suggest that posting these private photos was a low blow and demands he removes them. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan will refuse which only infuriates Devon. He warns the professional photographer not to cross him, or he’d be sorry. It sounds like a Jordan and Devon battle is heating up.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the blow up with Jordan will lead to Devon and Hilary sharing a tender moment. While the spoilers don’t say what that means, it could be a look, touch, or something hotter. Y&R fans will have to wait until next week to find out.

Hilary will be under attack next week. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will feel like hiding under a rock. She will feel like Jordan may have ruined her career. Devon will be there for her to listen and reassure her that this little scandal won’t stop her from achieving her professional dreams.

The one thing Devon and Hilary always had was passion. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary admitted to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) a few weeks ago that the one thing she regrets in life was not fighting harder to keep Devon, adding that she is still in very much love with him.

Young and the Restless spoiler spoilers tease that it’s only a matter of time before “Hevon,” the name Devon and Hilary fans dubbed the couple, gets back together. Just before they split, they wanted to have a child together. It’s possible that Hillary will have babies on her mind when Devon gives her another chance.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]