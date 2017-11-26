Amanda Clairmont Murder: Police Continue To Search For Killer Of UNT Student Found Dead In Car

Just one week ago, University of North Texas student Amanda Clairmont was found dead in her car as it sat near Interstate 35E in the small town of Corinth, a suburb of Dallas. Police say they are working diligently to find the woman’s killer.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, Corinth Police discovered Amanda’s body during a routine patrol in the area, according to the Dallas Observer. The passenger side door of her car was open and the headlights were on. The 21-year-old university student had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The night before Amanda was killed, witnesses reported seeing her in the Fry Street bar area of Denton with at least one other person, reports the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The UNT student’s half-brother, Mike Gawlik, said Amanda was not one to drink heavily or do drugs, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. He called her “responsible” and couldn’t imagine how she ended up at the end of the night being “shot in a vehicle.”

Amanda’s murder is the first in Corinth in 17 years, Corinth Police Lt. Jim Gregg told NBC 5 DFW.

A woman who lives in a house in an area not far from where Amanda was killed said she heard four gunshots sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Tanya Kiefer noted that she was getting ready to go to bed when she heard what sounded like four “pops,” hearing nothing after that.

Corinth Police say 21-year-old UNT student Amanda Clairmont found shot to death in her car along I-35 Sunday morning. Homicide investigation pic.twitter.com/u14a36oMNj — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) November 20, 2017

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are aiding Corinth detectives with the investigation into Amanda’s case.

Amanda was not only a senior at UNT, but according to the Dallas Observer, she was also a skilled makeup artist. She had recently created a new Instagram page that featured her work and had posted a message on Twitter asking followers to check out the new account.

Live in Corinth, where police are looking the killer of a UNT student. 21-yr-old Amanda Clairmont found fatally shot in her car Sun. morn. pic.twitter.com/nTT9OEtJ4a — Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) November 21, 2017

The Denton Record-Chronicle indicates Amanda was a business major at UNT; however, NBC 5 DFW is reporting that her father has said she was a religious studies major at the university.

The spot in Corinth where the car driven by Amanda Clairmont was found early Sun. morn. The UNT student was fatally shot. No arrest yet. pic.twitter.com/ZuGjClGtlN — Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) November 21, 2017

The president of UNT, Neal Smatresk, released a statement regarding Amanda’s killing, saying that the school’s “deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends” of the young woman. He continued by calling Amanda’s death a “tragic loss” and describing how “heavy” the hearts of those at the university were when they heard about what had happened to her, reports the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Anyone with information about the Amanda Clairmont murder is urged to call the Corinth Police Department at 940-498-2017.

[Featured Image by Shi Yali/Shutterstock]